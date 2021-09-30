CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Card of Thanks

By Staff
ourherald.com
 4 days ago

I want to thank all of my friends for all the sympathy cards and warm wishes for the passing of my husband, Bill. Marilyn Vesper.

Enumclaw Courier Herald

Thankful for our community

Dear Enumclaw community: My mom and I were on a walk Wednesday, Sept. 8th at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Harding and McHugh here in town. My mom’s little dog is nervous and got scared of a large truck going passed us. Her dog backed up and wrapped her leash around my moms legs. My mom fell off the sidewalk curb and hit her head on the street. My mom ended up with a very large hematoma on her forehead, a fractured nose, and nasty bruises all down her face. Luckily though, no broken bones!
ENUMCLAW, WA
Sedalia Democrat

A thank you and a plea to nurses

That's a term that we hear quite often because it affects so many people, but it is as accurate a statement that can be made when it strikes home.
HEALTH
Odessa American

COLEMAN: Giving thanks

The temperatures dropped in West Texas this week, and the calendar officially rolled over to fall. While we cheered 50 degree mornings, some of us began to think about holidays like Thanksgiving. In our mouth-watering anticipation, most of us likely missed “World Gratitude Day” on Tuesday, Sept. 21. I’ll be...
WEST, TX
Natchez Democrat

Thank you for the warm welcome

We arrived in your beautiful town in early July and immediately fell in love with you. Not a day went by that our affinity for you didn’t grow exponentially. You treated us with kindness, patience, respect, and acceptance. You put food in our mouths, roofs over our heads, and your community surrounded us with love and support that felt like the warm embrace from our loved ones that we don’t get to see for many weeks/months while we are creating a film.
NATCHEZ, MS
NewsBreak
Society
Mountain Democrat

Thanks from an evacuee

I want to thank all the first responders for saving Pollock Pines. While we were evacuated to Green Valley Church we were treated with loving care. I want to thank all who provided for our needs, including many local businesses and Pat and Tom from KNCi 105.1 who provided us with a concert by Nate Smith, who lost his home in the Paradise Fire.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
swnewsmedia.com

Letter: A few people to thank

In last week's column ("Brought together by a love of baseball"), I failed to mention a few important thank you's related to the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament. First, to Lloyd Mellberg and Jan Schmit for their diligent work on the scoreboard. It was simply outstanding!. Second to DDK Construction
MINNESOTA STATE
DFW Community News

Thank You NTFB Drivers!

We recently took a moment to celebrate one of the most critical groups at the North Texas Food Bank – our truck Drivers. Our Drivers play an integral role in getting food into the hands of the more than 800,000 North Texans who are experiencing hunger, and they do this every day from sunrise to sunset with integrity, diligence and compassion.
PLANO, TX
WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: Karina Padilla

CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — She comes from a military family and had her eye on a career in law enforcement. In this week’s ‘Thanks to Teachers,’ News 13’s Karen Wynne shows us how a small woman made a big career change in hope of having the largest impact possible on children.
CANDLER, NC
sportswar.com

…thank you mister helper

Yesterday, I dug through rocks and roots and hill and dale for
SPORTS
ourherald.com

Local Births

Monday, Sept. 6: A son, Sylvan Grassette Simpson, was born to Hayley Chaffee and Nathan Simpson of Rutland.
RUTLAND, VT
CBS News

Giving thanks to linemen

After Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana, linemen from across the country flooded the state to restore power. In thanks, a woman named Angel Flood began prepping lunches for the linemen working in and around Houma, La., where there were no restaurants open, while thousands of other women and men were offering assistance to the linemen helping to rebuild their state. Steve Hartman reports on the power of gratitude.
HOUMA, LA
ourherald.com

Time for Change At F&W Dept.

The professional organization that represents fish and wildlife departments nationwide, the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, calls for a transformation to meet the changing times. However, those who head up the VT Fish & Wildlife Department (FWD) seem stuck in the past. Vermont surveys conducted by the Center for Rural Studies show that Vermonters don't support many of FWD's
VERMONT STATE
battlelakereview.com

Thank You Veterans!

The Clitherall Township Veterans Park Committee would like to thank all the donors and sponsors who made it possible to recognize all of the men and women living in and have lived in Clitherall Township who have served and are serving in the United State Armed Forces. Currently they have 110 names on the “Wall of Honor”. You are welcome to visit the park and add your name to the visitor’s log also.
CLITHERALL, MN
Pleasanton Express

Thank you, Pleasanton Express

This letter is written to remind residents of Atascosa County what an honor it is to be blessed with a local newspaper that genuinely cares about their communities. In the past year and a half of COVID, struggling businesses, and people in need, etc., the Pleasanton Express, with owner Noel Wilkerson Holmes and her staff, have put their whole heart and soul into keeping us informed and enlightened about our communities regardless of the profitability and cost it takes to keep a newspaper running. Noel has engaged herself and her staff in every agency that can offer help whether it was COVID testing sites, vaccine sites, agencies that can help people with utilities, rent who have lost their jobs due to layoffs and closings, plus all the events and school functions etc. This takes a lot of time, energy and a great big heart. Thank you to each one of you who is connected in any capacity with the newspaper. It takes a lot of hard work and we want you to know it has not gone unnoticed. Thank you, Pleasanton Express, from the bottom of our hearts for caring so much about our community.
PLEASANTON, TX
Point Pleasant Register

Cross Words: Thankful in Christ

I admire the apostle Paul for several reasons. One of them being his persistent prayer for the churches to whom he ministers. He makes it clear in his letters how thankful he is for the churches and how he prays for them often. One of those churches is the church...
MASON, WV
ottumwaradio.com

Wapello County GOP Donates Snacks And Delivers Thank-You Cards To Law Enforcement

The Wapello County Republicans donated snacks and letters from the community to Ottumwa Law Enforcement on Tuesday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, members of the Ottumwa Police Department and Wapello County Sheriff’s Department gathered in an upstairs conference room at the Law Center. On the table were three boxes presented by the Wapello County Republicans, bags filled to the brim with various bags of chips. In front of the boxes were cards that had been filled out at a recent gun show expressing gratitude for our local law enforcement’s work.
WAPELLO COUNTY, IA
warminstertownship.org

Warminster Day – Thank you

Warminster Township Parks & Recreation would like to thank everyone who helped make Warminster Day, held on Saturday, September 18, such a success. Thank you to our sponsors, whose generosity made it possible for us to offer free activities. Thank you to our entertainers, who kept toes tapping, hands clapping, drums drumming, and faces smiling. Thank you to our marketplace vendors and food trucks, who provided opportunities to volunteer, purchase goods and food, apply for jobs, and even get a vaccine. Thank you to our volunteers, though small in number, who made the day go smoothly. Thank you to our Township staff, who worked endless hours to complete the grant construction project and then set up and break down the event. Thank you to our community for coming out and supporting our event!
WARMINSTER, PA
Only In Washington

Every October, This Entire Washington Town Becomes A Spooky Halloween Village

Located in Olympia about 20 miles south of Olympia, Bucoda is a tiny town of about 670 people. For most of the year, it’s quiet, calm, and rather mundane … but when October comes around, it really comes to life. Bucoda transforms into “Boocoda,” a Halloween village you won’t want to miss out on. Washington […] The post Every October, This Entire Washington Town Becomes A Spooky Halloween Village appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE

