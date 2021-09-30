Card of Thanks

Warminster Township Parks & Recreation would like to thank everyone who helped make Warminster Day, held on Saturday, September 18, such a success. Thank you to our sponsors, whose generosity made it possible for us to offer free activities. Thank you to our entertainers, who kept toes tapping, hands clapping, drums drumming, and faces smiling. Thank you to our marketplace vendors and food trucks, who provided opportunities to volunteer, purchase goods and food, apply for jobs, and even get a vaccine. Thank you to our volunteers, though small in number, who made the day go smoothly. Thank you to our Township staff, who worked endless hours to complete the grant construction project and then set up and break down the event. Thank you to our community for coming out and supporting our event!
Comments / 0