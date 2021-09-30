CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw's Fall Festival coming Oct. 9-10

By Commentary by Dorothy Moloney
Happy October! October brings Waxhaw’s Fall Festival scheduled for next weekend, October 9-10, down in the heart of beautiful, historic, Waxhaw. Due to the Pandemic last year’s Festival was cancelled, so everyone is eager for the fun to begin. This is a weekend when you see all the people you haven’t seen in awhile, especially this year, and all the great food, and the craftspeople selling their wares. The “Grill’n & Chill’n BBQ Cook Off is always well received! Hope to see you there!

Comments / 0

 

