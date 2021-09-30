New Halloween Kills Song Shows Chilling Evolution of the Classic 1978 Theme
Some songs live forever but John Carpenter’s new song is “Unkillable:. There is even a musical moment of dead silence before the track comes back to life. The song, which is streaming online now, will be part of the soundtrack to Halloween Kills, the second instalment in the new Halloween trilogy that opens in theaters on Oct. 15. And like the seemingly unkillable Michael Myers, it’s back once again.” Hear more here: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/john-carpenter-new-song-unkillable-halloween-kills-soundtrack-1213088/www.1045wjjk.com
