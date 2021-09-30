New Halloween Kills Song Shows Chilling Evolution of the Classic 1978 Theme

Spirit Halloween has released a new Nick Lutsko song and the Internet is thrilled. The former Super Deluxe comedian is no stranger to online humor with hysterical songs about all kinds of topics. His running bit with Internet darling Spirit Halloween was so good that the company had to step in and work with him. Pairing the vocals with all the work spent making fun set dressing in one location helps make these videos. October 1st means Spooky Season is upon us and this was probably the easiest way to draw some extra attention to the Spirit Halloween account. It won't be long before the social media landscape is filled with talk of 12 foot skeletons and cosplay ideas. Vulture got the chance to speak with Lutsko about this year's rendition of the Spirit Halloween song. He's excited to connect with fans each year on it.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO