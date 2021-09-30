Russ Miller

Welcome back! How was it to have time at home after giving birth to Willett? “It was much-needed because it was a very steep, and continues to be, a very steep learning curve for me. I did not grow up babysitting or around babies or kids or anything like that, so everything is new. I literally changed my first diaper ever in my life while I was pregnant. I had a friend that had a baby and I was just sitting there pregnant, asking her questions and said, ‘Danielle, I have never changed a diaper,’ and she took me in the back and I changed her kid’s diaper. So, it’s been a lot of Googling, a lot of watching classes and things, but then on the connection/emotional side, it’s just so fulfilling. My husband took time off of work, as well, so we were able to have four hands on deck full-time and just really pore over this little person. And that feels good as a mom to know at the very least, I’m doing everything I possibly can.”

MARCI MILLER ・ 12 DAYS AGO