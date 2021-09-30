CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russ Miller

By Sarah Hagan
moderndrummer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding an Empire One Brick at a Time Russ Miller is known throughout the music industry as a go-to session musician, top-level music creator, in-demand educator, and an incredibly successful businessperson. He has spent his nearly 40 years as a professional musician making smart, long-term choices that have not only won him accolades and notoriety […]

www.moderndrummer.com

Related
moderndrummer.com

Kenny Malone

August 4, 1938 – August 26, 2021 When it came to the artistry of drums, musicality, creativity, and imagination on a session or a gig, Kenny Malone offered up his soul every time he touched the drums. When he spoke to you, he also offered up his soul. COVID took him and all that beauty […]
ENTERTAINMENT
moderndrummer.com

Creative Calamities

Ringo put a very fine point on it when he sang, “It don’t come easy.” Sure, there are lucky schmoes who seem to attract celebrity, accolades, and riches without appearing to have much talent, or even an ounce of ambition. But that’s probably not you or me. We’re stuck. We have to put our shoulders […]
MUSIC
moderndrummer.com

The Drummer as Entertainer

It doesn’t seem fair. The band is having a hot night. The singer is wailing, guitars are screaming, keyboards are thumping, and you and the bass player are locked in tight. Everything is falling into the pocket. But you look around the club and notice that everyone’s attention is focused on the guys out front, […]
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Tina Turner Cashes Out Her Music Interests to BMG Including Records, Publishing, Image, Name and Likeness

Tina Turner has sold everything to BMG. Thw whole kit and kaboodle. According to a release, the deal means BMG will be a partner in all of Tina Turner’s music interests. The transaction includes Tina Turner’s artist’s share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, neighboring rights and name, image, and likeness. Tina Turner´s solo works comprise ten studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilations, which together have sold over 100 million records. Warner Music continues to be her record company.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’: Nightbirde Gives Heartbreaking Health Update

Jane Marczewski, AKA “Nightbirde,” broke everyone’s hearts on “America’s Got Talent” when she eventually dropped out due to the severity of her cancer. The former contestant absolutely astounded the judges and audiences who watched her perform. She even convinced the stoic Simon Cowell to award her his Golden Buzzer, automatically moving her forward to the live show. But unfortunately, Nightbirde couldn’t make any more in-person appearances on “America’s Got Talent” as her leukemia has worsened recently.
MUSIC
Deadline

Nafessa Williams Joins Whiney Houston Biopic ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’

EXCLUSIVE: Nafessa Williams has been tapped to play Robyn Crawford in the biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody the upcoming feature about the late musical icon, Whitney Houston. Williams steps in for Moses Ingram who recently parted ways with the role. Also joining the cast are Clarke Peters and Tamara Tunie, who are John and Cissy Houston. Naomi Ackie will play Whitney Houston in the musical biopic with Kasi Lemmons directing. The screenplay will be penned by Anthony McCarten, and will take audiences on an emotional, energetic journey through Houston’s career and music. Crawford was Houston’s longtime assistant who would later become...
THEATER & DANCE
Taste of Country

‘Old Yeller’ Star Tommy Kirk Dead at 79

Actor Tommy Kirk, best known for his role as Travis Coates in the 1957 film Old Yeller, has died. The 79-year-old was a teenage star for Disney throughout the '60s, before controversy led to his firing by the studio. The Shaggy Dog, The Absent-Minded Professor and Son of Flubber are...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Gilligan's Island' Star Dawn Wells' Last Will and Testament Revealed

Dawn Wells, the late actress who played the girl-next-door castaway Mary Ann on the CBS comedy series Gilligan's Island, left all of her personal belongings to family and friends. More than nine months after Wells died in December of causes related to COVID-19, her last will and testament were revealed, showing how the actress requested her personal items be split following her passing.
CELEBRITIES
wkml.com

WATCH: Taylor Swift Honors Shania Twain In Tik Tok Video

Taylor Swift is new to Tik Tok even though she already has 5 million followers, and she recently posted a video to Lukas Graham’s “Mama Said” of herself and Shania Twain. Taylor shared a Tik Tok honoring Shania yesterday (9/22) in which she shared a video of herself shrugging her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
okcheartandsoul.com

Biz Markie remembered in hometown with a street named in his honor

The late Biz Markie is being honored with a street in his hometown near New York City. “In honor of the contributions Biz has achieved as an actor, beatboxer, DJ and philanthropist, his hometown of Patchogue, Long Island will honor him with the renaming of South Street to Biz Markie Way!” his widow, Tara Davis, announced on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Fans Are Bombarding Reba McEntire's Instagram After She Shares Huge Career News

Reba McEntire fans, mark your calendars! The country music icon is no stranger to acting, but this year, she has a special holiday gift for her fans. After comedic roles in Young Sheldon, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and, of course, Reba, she is returning to the small screen with a role as the romantic lead in the new Lifetime movie, Christmas in Tune.
INTERNET
soapsindepth.com

Tyler Christopher Is “Grateful to be Home”

Fans of actor Tyler Christopher (ex-Stefan, DAYS OF OUR LIVES; ex-Nikolas, GENERAL HOSPITAL) were happy when he returned to social media with an Instagram post featuring four photos and a caption that read: “Malibu sunsets, friends that are family, theatre, and Sunday service. Grateful to be home.”. The first photo...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Another Blockbuster Deal: Tina Turner Sells Entire Catalog to BMG

As music companies continue to court hitmakers for their songs, one of the most celebrated catalogs in pop history is on the move. Tina Turner has sold her music rights to BMG, the company’s CEO Hartwig Masuch tells Rolling Stone — marking the latest event in the trend of major legacy artists cashing in on their copyrights. Included in the deal is Turner’s artist’s share for her recordings along with publishing rights, neighboring rights and her name, image and likeness. BMG declined to disclose financial details of the sale, but BMG has bought out all of her rights and calls the deal the single largest...
MUSIC
Soap Opera Digest

Quick Take With Marci Miller

Welcome back! How was it to have time at home after giving birth to Willett? “It was much-needed because it was a very steep, and continues to be, a very steep learning curve for me. I did not grow up babysitting or around babies or kids or anything like that, so everything is new. I literally changed my first diaper ever in my life while I was pregnant. I had a friend that had a baby and I was just sitting there pregnant, asking her questions and said, ‘Danielle, I have never changed a diaper,’ and she took me in the back and I changed her kid’s diaper. So, it’s been a lot of Googling, a lot of watching classes and things, but then on the connection/emotional side, it’s just so fulfilling. My husband took time off of work, as well, so we were able to have four hands on deck full-time and just really pore over this little person. And that feels good as a mom to know at the very least, I’m doing everything I possibly can.”
MARCI MILLER

