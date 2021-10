UK based artist Matthew Joseph has released a new electro-pop single called “Chance” that absolutely slaps. The upbeat tune is a great introduction to his music and catalog if you are not yet familiar with it. Not only talented in the musical field, Matthew also uses fashion and imagery to make a statement, and has earned an exceptional reputation online. “Chance” is worth taking a chance on a tuning in below to now, it's tons of fun. Listen to it now below and above the stream read a quote from Matt Joseph on the release!

