Charlie Kirk and critical race theory
On November.1st, Charlie Kirk will be coming to Clemson University to talk about why he thinks the theory of critical race separates our society further. Kirk is a radio talk show host known for his strong conservative beliefs. He co-founded Turning Point USA, a republican group that advocates conservative values primarily on highschool and college campuses. Kirk attended Harper College, a community college near Chicago, but dropped out so he could focus on conservative activism. His talk is headlined:“Exposing Critical Race Theory.” What Charlie Kirk comes up to the stage to say has no real validity, simply because Kirk has never and will never experience what Critical Race Theory asserts.www.thetigercu.com
