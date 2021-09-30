The Century Foundation Releases Report on Achieving Financial Equity and Justice for HBCU's. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are having more than a moment, and they are finally getting recognition for the contributions they have made to this country. Their mission has manifested in the development of the next generations of leaders,1 including Vice President Kamala Harris, voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, Senator Raphel Warnock, and White House senior advisor Cedric Richmond, to name a few. HBCUs have always had dynamic faculty to challenge and develop the minds of students, and now we see Howard University continue to build on that legacy with its recent hiring of Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ta-Nehesi Coates. With an increase in enrollment,2 athletic programs hiring former NFL players as football coaches,3 and recruiting top student-athletes,4 the spotlight on HBCUs brings positive press and gifts unlike anything seen in recent years.