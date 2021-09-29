Dollar Tree Will No Longer Have Things at Just a Dollar

Dollar Tree Inc. was downgraded to sector weight from overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets as analysts express concern over higher supply chain and labor costs. Retailers across the board have been impacted by bottlenecks at the ports, factory shutdowns overseas and other challenges across the supply chain. Dollar Tree said during its most recent earnings that one of its ships was delayed for two months after a crew member tested positive for COVID. KeyBanc also says Dollar Tree will soon face the risk from comparisons with results boosted by stimulus checks. "We applaud the ongoing evolution of Dollar Tree's multi-price strategy, and see it as a powerful tool to improve sales and margins over the next 5-10 years," wrote analysts led by Bradley Thomas. "However, we believe the announcement comes as a surprise following years of commitment to the $1 price point and seems more of a reaction to rising inflationary pressures." Dollar Tree stock soared 16.5% on Wednesday then closed down 4.8% on Thursday. Shares are down 11.4% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 14.7% for the period.

