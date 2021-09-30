Rep. Craig Fishel Calls on Springfield Public Schools to be Transparent Regarding Current Curriculum
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Rep. Craig Fishel recently submitted a sunshine request to the Springfield Public Schools in an effort to ensure the district is not implementing portions of the 1619 Project or Critical Race Theory into the curriculum. Now Fishel is calling out the district for its lack of transparency and cooperation as it has put an outrageous price tag of nearly $200,000 on its response to the request.933kwto.com
