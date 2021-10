While Honda is busy preparing the USA for the arrival of the 2022 Passport, a new version of the BR-V has been launched elsewhere in the world. This is the second-generation BR-V, but don't worry if you haven't heard about it before. The first-gen model was never sold in the States, and the chance of the new model finding its way here is zilch. Still, the BR-V is an exciting car to read about, if only because it's a quasi off-road version of the defunct Fit. Doesn't that sound interesting?

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO