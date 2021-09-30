CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Hook, line and sinker

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current exhibit at the Union Museum of History and Art is an angler’s dream. It opened on September 21 and features everything fish. The exhibit features so many different aspects of the fishing world. There are fish mounts, boats, different types of rods, all sorts of fishing gear, motors, baits and some amazing fish art by local youth. Board of Directors Vice Chair and Exhibits Coordinator, Jean Jones encourages everyone to make it a point to see this display. “Once again, our community has pulled through in helping to build an awesome display! Fifteen individuals and organizations shared treasures, photos, and creativity. We also had 26 creative children make fish that are now sparkling mobiles flying overhead,” said Jones.

