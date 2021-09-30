CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United releases TV ad on stadium: understanding bonds and taxes

By Paul Gessing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their quest for a new soccer stadium, the New Mexico United have released a new TV ad. We haven’t seen the ad on local TV yet, but you can see it for yourself in this KOAT 7 story. RGF president Paul Gessing adds a bit of balance to the story near the end.

