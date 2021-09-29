EDM Wednesday Briefing: Southern US Ports Increasing Their Capacity

Emergency and disaster management briefing for September 15, 2021: Illinois approved $700 million in subsidies to keep two nuclear plants in operation; an Air Quality Advisory is in effect for the Bay Area in California; DSNAP has been approved for 15 parishes in Louisiana to help families in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida; La Palma Island has been rocked by nearly 3,000 earthquakes as a volcanic eruption appears imminent; the Dixie Fire has now reached 75% containment and fire suppression repair has begun; county officials cautioned residents in Plumas County impacted by the Dixie Fire about potential scams and frauds during recovery efforts; an update is available for two zero-day vulnerabilities that have been identified in Google Chrome; and the NHC is tracking three systems in the Atlantic Basin, two of which have a 60-90% chance of development.

