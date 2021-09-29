EDM Wednesday Briefing: Southern US Ports Increasing Their Capacity
Emergency and disaster management briefing for September 29, 2021: Three schools in Florida were evacuated Tuesday for bomb threats; Hurricane Sam continues to fluctuate in strength but poses no current threat to land; tightened emissions controls and a lack of coal have prompted widespread power cuts in China; lava flowing from the volcano on La Palma Island has finally reached the Atlantic Ocean; widespread power cuts in China are likely to impact global shipping and supply chains; officials in Grand Isle have closed the island to everyone except homeowners and camp owners; Tropical Depression Twenty formed off the African coast in the Atlantic Ocean early Wednesday; and ports across the southern U.S. seek to increase container capacity amid ongoing shipping concerns.amuedge.com
