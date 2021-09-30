New Operational Methods Emerge in Cancer Clinical Trials

Drs Shadman and Cohen provide an overview of clinical trials utilizing the BTK inhibitor, ibrutinib, for B-cell lymphomas. Mazyar Shadman, MD, MPH: Starting with CML [chronic myeloid leukemia], which is the most common leukemia in the Western world, the treatment landscape mainly included chemoimmunotherapy. When ibrutinib became available in the previously treated population and later in the head-to-head RESONATE-2 trial comparing ibrutinib with chlorambucil, we started having access to this great drug for patients with CLL [chronic lymphocytic inhibitors]. It took us awhile to have head-to-head randomized trials in the first-line setting to show that ibrutinib is superior to our maybe stronger chemoimmunotherapy regimens, like FCR [fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, rituximab] and bendamustine-rituximab. The Intergroup, ECOG, and ALLIANCE studies later showed us that ibrutinib in combination with rituximab was superior to FCR [fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, rituximab] with overall survival benefit in overall population. In a lesser frontline study, the ALLIANCE study, we saw that ibrutinib with or without rituximab was superior to bendamustine-rituximab from the PFS [progression-free survival] standpoint. That showed that ibrutinib could be used as a standard treatment in both the first-line and relapsed settings.

CANCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO