No Need to Break the Bank While Festing – ACL Fest is Filled With Freebies

Sure, ACL Fest is a musical festival at its core, but with so much going on, it’s become so much more than that. As much as it’s about the music, it’s also about the food, the drinks, the shopping, the fashion, and the people-watching. A fun festival weekend doesn’t have to break the bank, though — there are plenty of sponsors waiting to create new customers or recommit old ones with plenty of freebies to be found. If you do it right, you can find as many freebies at ACL as you can on a trip to Costco.