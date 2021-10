The Domers are coming to town. The Irish offense has been struggling—many of their scores against Wisconsin were off returns, and against Cincinnati last week they only managed to put thirteen points on the board. The scheme is still the West Coast spread and has changed very little since the Hokies have been playing them. You’ll see lots of three-receiver triangle concepts and throws to the TE (with a caveat we’ll get to.) Their running blend is interesting. Against Cinci and FSU, they ran mostly zone runs, though in the remaining games, they split it between zone and gap/man.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO