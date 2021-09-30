Q-Tip Says He Discovered Megan Thee Stallion Back In 2018 & Labels Snubbed Her
Q-Tip was a guest on My Expert Opinion and discussed how he ran across a video of Megan Thee Stallion three years before she blew up. It was 2018 and Q-Tip was so amazed he invited Meg out to New York to meet with both Def Jam and Columbia Records with his blessing. At this time, Megan was just starting out and the two labels had no interest in signing her due to analytics and social media data.www.power106.com
Comments / 1