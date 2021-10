SEPT. 27 – NOV. 1. Reversing Diabetes 6-Wk Seminar will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, Oct. 4, Oct. 11, Oct. 18, Oct. 25 and Nov.1 at 1731 Main St. in Tazewell, across from the Claiborne Chamber of Commerce. There is a $10 charge per person or $15 per couple for the program. Arrive a few minutes early each week for a blood pressure check, weigh-in and tasty food samples. This program is based on the latest scientific research and is physician supervised. Presented by the U. T. Claiborne County Extension, the Change Claiborne Health Committee and the Claiborne County Health Council. For more info and to pre-register, call: 423-626-3742 or email: cbrandon@utk.edu.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN ・ 10 DAYS AGO