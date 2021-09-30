CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Sees 3rd Straight Week with Drop in COVID Cases

 4 days ago

State Health Commissioner, Dr. Christina Box, reported that Indiana has seen a third straight week with a drop in COVID cases. The State’s positivity rate has also fallen to under 10% for the first time in weeks. Box credited the new school mask incentive. She said that since was started, Hoosier schools have seen a decrease in close contacts, quarantines, and positive cases. However, Dr. Box says that the state’s hospitals are still stressed, the number of people hospitalized is greater than any time in the last two years.

