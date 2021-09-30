Cox is spotlighting SAZ community leaders in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

Maria Rosario Jackson, a professor at Arizona State University and a native of Los Angeles, has been selected by President Joe Biden as his nominee to chair to National Endowment for the Arts. The White House also announced that Biden would nominate Shelly Lowe as chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Jackson and Lowe must be confirmed by the Senate. Both agencies were established in 1965 to provide government grants to arts and humanities organizations and projects. Jackson already has been a member of the National Council on the Arts, which oversees the NEA, and was a co-chair of the County of...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO