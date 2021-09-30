Cox is spotlighting SAZ community leaders in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Cox is spotlighting inspirational leaders in Phoenix and Tucson who have made cultural, educational and social contributions. This marks the 15th year that Cox has proudly highlighted the good works of leaders such as Congressman Ruben Gallego, COO of Radio Campesina, Bill Barquin, ASU Research Scientist Laura Gonzalez-Malerva and Barrow Concussion and Brain Injury Center Medical Director Javier Cardenas.biztucson.com
