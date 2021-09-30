CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Cox is spotlighting SAZ community leaders in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

By BizTUCSON
biztucson.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Cox is spotlighting inspirational leaders in Phoenix and Tucson who have made cultural, educational and social contributions. This marks the 15th year that Cox has proudly highlighted the good works of leaders such as Congressman Ruben Gallego, COO of Radio Campesina, Bill Barquin, ASU Research Scientist Laura Gonzalez-Malerva and Barrow Concussion and Brain Injury Center Medical Director Javier Cardenas.

biztucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
sunnysidesun.com

Guest Column: Honoring Hispanic Heritage

In the United States, we are proud of our diverse culture, storied history, and the common values we share that exemplify what it means to be an American. Growing up in Central Washington, I have experienced firsthand how Latino and Hispanic cultures are deeply integrated into our communities, our country, and these very values. From September 15 to October 15 each year, we celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, and we recognize the many contributions of Hispanic Americans and how they have made us a greater nation.
EDUCATION
cuindependent.com

Center for Inclusion and Social Change holds event to honor Hispanic Heritage Month

On Sept. 29, community members celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month at the University of Colorado Boulder with an event at the Center for Community’s Dirks Patio. The Diversity and Inclusion Summit Kick-Off was open to all students, staff and faculty. Throughout the event, the students, staff and faculty enjoyed traditional Hispanic...
BOULDER, CO
Antelope Valley Press

Wilk honors Hispanic leaders

PALMDALE — State Sen. Scott Wilk honored Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado and three other Hispanic community leaders to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month. National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from...
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Gallego
westernslopenow.com

Hispanic Heritage Month honors Casabella Flooring’s Hector Contreras

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) – Life in Hector Contreras’ hometown in Mexico was difficult, working a whole week just to make enough to eat. Before coming to America in 1980, he was living life but wanted to ultimately make his dream a reality. Thus, Casabella Flooring flooring was born. “It’s...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
saobserver.com

UTSA CELEBRATES HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH

Esperanza: A Celebration of Our Heritage and Bold Future. Each year across the U.S., people observe National Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating the rich histories, art, stories and cultural contributions of those whose ancestry can be traced back to Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. The month begins September 15 because that is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September 18.
CELEBRATIONS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Hispanic Heritage Month Student Contests

Hispanic Heritage Month, recognized nationally Sept. 15–Oct. 15, includes student academic and creative contests for Florida students. This year’s theme for Hispanic Heritage Month is “Celebrating Hispanic-American Community Leaders and Champions,” according to a news release from the Florida Governor’s Press Office. Students in grades K-3 can participate in an...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spotlighting#Advertising#Saz#Hispanic#Radio Campesina#Asu Research#The Sunnyside Foundation#Emergency Relief Fund
News Channel 25

Baylor Law students host book drive in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Hispanic American Law Student Association (HALSA) hosted a book drive in order to help inspire the students at Kendrick Elementary to pursue higher education, just as their families inspired them. For HALSA president Alexa De La Vega, Hispanic Heritage Month means being grateful for those...
WACO, TX
Arizona Mirror

Arizonans hopeful that focus on missing Indigenous persons may pay off

WASHINGTON – Duane Garvais-Lawrence pulled into Washington, D.C., Friday, ending his second annual coast-to-coast trip to bring attention to the problem of missing and murdered Indigenous women – a trip he hopes he does not have to make again. “The blood on this RV … is on America’s conscience,” Garvais-Lawrence said of the red names […] The post Arizonans hopeful that focus on missing Indigenous persons may pay off appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

Joe Biden To Nominate Maria Rosario Jackson As Chair Of National Endowment For the Arts

Maria Rosario Jackson, a professor at Arizona State University and a native of Los Angeles, has been selected by President Joe Biden as his nominee to chair to National Endowment for the Arts. The White House also announced that Biden would nominate Shelly Lowe as chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Jackson and Lowe must be confirmed by the Senate. Both agencies were established in 1965 to provide government grants to arts and humanities organizations and projects. Jackson already has been a member of the National Council on the Arts, which oversees the NEA, and was a co-chair of the County of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Oscars Board of Governors Approves Annual Meeting for Entire Membership

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) leadership introduced a resolution at a scheduled Board of Governors meeting today to begin holding annual meetings for the entire Oscar membership of more than 10,000 industry professionals. The Board of Governors responded with enthusiastic support, which aligns with their ongoing strategy to keep all of its members engaged and informed. These types of meetings have been held in the past, but this is intended to invite a meaningful exchange among its members and make an annual meeting official moving forward. The new resolution read as follows: “A meeting of the members of AMPAS...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Special Education
Sedona.Biz

Science, technology leader named chair of Health First Foundation board

Flagstaff AZ (October 4, 2021) – Deirdre R. Meldrum, a visionary innovator in science and technology, is the new chair of the Health First Foundation Northern Arizona board of directors. She accepted the position after serving as vice chair since the foundation’s establishment in 2016. Distinguished Professor of Biosignatures Discovery at Arizona State University, Meldrum... The post Science, technology leader named chair of Health First Foundation board appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
The Independent

Arizona senator condemns activists pursuing her on campus

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Monday that activists who confronted her outside an Arizona State University classroom and filmed her inside a restroom were not engaging in “legitimate protest.”The Democratic senator said that the immigration reform activists unlawfully entered the suburban Phoenix campus building, which was only open to ASU students and faculty, and recorded her and her students. Sinema, a former social worker, is a lecturer at ASU's School of Social Work.“In the 19 years I have been teaching at ASU, I have been committed to creating a safe and intellectually challenging environment for my students," Sinema said....
CONGRESS & COURTS
biztucson.com

38th Banner-University Medicine El Tour de Tucson

Since 1983, El Tour de Tucson has attracted cyclists of every ilk. That first year, fewer than 200 cyclists participated, raising $4,500 for charity. How things have changed. As the years went on, thousands of cyclists – up to 9,000 – would participate. El Tour de Tucson is now the flagship event organized by the nonprofit Perimeter Bicycling Association of America and one of the largest cycling races in the United States.
TUCSON, AZ
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe couple steps in to recycle and repurpose glass in the area

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – While many businesses had to pivot during the pandemic to make enough green. One small New Mexico business pivoted to help their city go green after finding out there wasn’t a place to recycle glass easily. Story continues below:. Business: M’tucci’s planning to renovate iconic...
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy