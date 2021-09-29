Owner Of de Vere's Irish Pub In Sacramento Talks About Closing Down

CHICAGO (CBS) — A solution has been put in place for a dangerous intersection for Chicago bike riders. New bike lanes have been added along Logan Boulevard at Western Avenue in Logan Square. Two traffic lanes are gone, giving bikers more room. This was the site where Kevin Clark, 32 – who appeared as the drummer in the film “School of Rock” as a youngster – was killed last May. He was struck by a car while riding his bike. Days after Clark died early on the morning of Wednesday, May 26, his family was out at the intersection advocating for safety improvements. Since then, Clark’s friends, family, and Logan Square neighbors have made it their mission to make the spot safer. They have been protesting and pushing the city to do something. For years, the Active Transportation Alliance has also advocated for change the Western Avenue and Logan Boulevard intersection.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO