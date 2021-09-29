CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Owner Of de Vere's Irish Pub In Sacramento Talks About Closing Down

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDe Vere's Irish Pub will be closing its Sacramento and Davis locations next week. CBS13 talked with Henry de Vere White about what brought him to this point.

KCRA.com

People show support for de Vere's Irish Pub on its final days

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People stopped by de Vere’s Irish Pub in downtown Sacramento on Tuesday to say goodbye before it closes after 14 years. It was the first opportunity customers had since the family announced on Facebook the night before that both the Sacramento and the Davis locations would be closing at the end of service on Oct. 3.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Davis Enterprise

Comings & Goings: De Vere’s closing, Sudwerk plans restaurant’s return

As we recover from news of de Vere’s impending closure, it’s nice to have something positive to report. Sudwerk Brewing Co. has plans to reopen its restaurant as soon as this spring. Plans are underway to remake the space that’s been closed since 2016. It includes 7,000 square feet for...
DAVIS, CA
KCRA.com

De Vere's Irish Pub announces shutdown, thanks supporters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 14 years of serving as a notable gathering spot and supporter of charitable causes along L Street in downtown Sacramento, de Vere's Irish Pub is shutting down. The announcement was posted on social media Monday night. "We remember the little window of possibility that opened when...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Davis Enterprise

De Vere’s closing for good on Sunday

De Vere’s Irish Pub confirmed late Monday that it will permanently close its Davis and Sacramento locations. Sunday will be its last day. Many Davis businesses saw big increases in sales as UC Davis resumed in-class instruction on Sept. 22. However, Henry De Vere White, who owns the two de Vere’s pubs with his brother Simon, said it didn’t equate to a huge increase in their clientele.
DAVIS, CA
cbslocal.com

de Vere’s Irish Pub Closing Its Doors

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An iconic local pub is closing its doors. On Monday night, owners de Veres’ Irish Pub went on Facebook to make the announcement that it will be closing both its Sacramento and Davis locations, citing the struggles it encountered because of the pandemic. The statement reads, in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
cbslocal.com

de Vere’s Irish Pub Closing Its Doors At Sacramento And Davis Locations

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An iconic local pub is closing its doors. On Monday night, owners de Veres’ Irish Pub went on Facebook to make the announcement that it will be closing both its Sacramento and Davis locations, citing the struggles it encountered because of the pandemic. The statement reads, in...
RESTAURANTS

