Raleigh joins nationwide effort to ensure safe bird migration: Lights Out For Birds
This fall, the City of Raleigh is participating in a nationwide initiative aimed at providing safe passage to millions of migrating birds. The initiative is called Lights Out, and it urges business and home owners to turn off unnecessary lights during the spring and fall bird migrations. Migrating birds mainly fly at night, and as they pass over large cities they can get disoriented by bright lights. This unfortunately can lead to birds striking buildings, or becoming so disoriented that they exhaust themselves and are left vulnerable to other threats.raleighcw.com
