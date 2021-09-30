Sustainable Shipping without Cutting Corners: Easier Than You Think
More people are spending time online than ever before — preliminary statistics indicated that internet usage went up as much as 70% in 2020. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that 2020 also saw a massive boom in eCommerce and that sales remain steadily on the rise. That’s great news for store owners, but it presents a growing concern: how to reduce the carbon footprint while continuing to ship precious cargo to customers near and far.wpguynews.com
