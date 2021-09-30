CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Sustainable Shipping without Cutting Corners: Easier Than You Think

By Elizabeth Rosselle
wpguynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore people are spending time online than ever before — preliminary statistics indicated that internet usage went up as much as 70% in 2020. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that 2020 also saw a massive boom in eCommerce and that sales remain steadily on the rise. That’s great news for store owners, but it presents a growing concern: how to reduce the carbon footprint while continuing to ship precious cargo to customers near and far.

wpguynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Owning a Car in 2021 Costs a Lot More Than You Would Think

Cars are getting more and more expensive as the years go on. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average price for a new car is currently $43,000. And while that stratospheric price tag alone is sobering to many current car buyers nationwide, what’s more surprising is how much it costs to own a car in 2021. It’s likely more than you think.
BUYING CARS
washingtonnewsday.com

All new cars will have a new speed limiter feature.

New speed limiting feature being added to all new cars. It comes after a report from the European Transport Safety Council found 26,000 road deaths happen in Europe every year. In Europe, all new cars will be required to have speed limiters installed. All new cars in the EU will...
CARS
WREG

TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
BATESVILLE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Packaging#Package Delivery#Plastic Packaging#Shipping#Greenhouse Gas#Eviation#Dhl Express
Sourcing Journal

Apparel and Footwear Titans are Centralizing Suppliers, Research Shows

The hot-takes reporting on Covid’s impact in fashion prompted our team at Cornell University’s New Conversations Project to ask some long-view questions about the future of apparel. But we realized that we didn’t have enough data on the industry’s past to imagine its future. We needed to look back in order to look ahead. So we began—with support from the ILO—to plot the decades-long, pre-pandemic trajectories of industry consolidation, automation, e-commerce, sourcing patterns and labor practices. We read the academic and popular literature. We spoke with buyers and brands, suppliers, unions, worker rights advocates and regulators. The result is a new paper...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
SONY
TIME

How to Invest in Companies That Are Actually Helping the Environment

ESG funds—investment funds that are supposed to include companies that score the highest marks in environmental, social and governance factors—have become increasingly popular as more people look to put their money where their environmental concerns are. When BlackRock debuted a new ESG-aligned fund in April, investors couldn’t get enough. They poured $1.25 billion into the U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (stock ticker LCTU) on its first day. No ESG fund, or any type of exchange-traded fund (ETF) for that matter, had ever received that much investment so quickly .
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Semiconductor shortage pushes new car sales to lowest September this century

Last month was the worst September in more than two decades for the UK’s new car sellers as a global shortage of semiconductors pushed down supplies.New figures show that just 215,312 cars were registered in September. It is more than a third less than the same month last year, which was already low because of the pandemic.It is the weakest September since 1998, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which compiles the data.“This is a desperately disappointing September and further evidence of the ongoing impact of the Covid pandemic on the sector,” said SMMT chief executive...
ECONOMY
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
wpguynews.com

A New APT Hacking Group Targeting Fuel, Energy, and Aviation Industries

A previously undocumented threat actor has been identified as behind a string of attacks targeting fuel, energy, and aviation production industries in Russia, the U.S., India, Nepal, Taiwan, and Japan with the goal of stealing data from compromised networks. Cybersecurity company Positive Technologies dubbed the advanced persistent threat (APT) group...
INDUSTRY
wpguynews.com

Node.js vs Golang — Which Is Best for Your Project?

It’s challenging for companies and engineers to choose the perfect tech stack for their next project. Especially for backend development — it’s all about building and scaling APIs, libraries, data management, and less-user-facing code. Two major programming languages have stood out to compete for the top spot for backend development....
SOFTWARE
wpguynews.com

What’s New on VC+ in October?

Visual Capitalist is home to data-driven, visual storytelling that helps explain a complex world. visuals and insight you can get access to, all while helping support what we do?. More Visuals. More Insight. More Understanding. VC+ is our premium subscription with exclusive access to special features, all sent directly to...
GLOBAL WARMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy