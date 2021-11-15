Are You an Investor? Get Ready for the 'Going Public' Series.

Back in July, we reported that Chobani, with its headquarters based in Norwich, NY had intentions of becoming a public company and it's official: Chenango County's own has filed the paperwork this week to go public as a company whose stock will be available to be traded publicly on the stock market according to Forbes.com. The yogurt company would be listed on the NASDAQ market with the symbol CHO.

CHENANGO COUNTY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO