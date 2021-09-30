Floralite Reviews – Latest Research Reveals Shocking Truth

Fibromyalgia (FM) is one of the horrifying health conditions one can suffer. If you are experiencing it or have faced it before, you would know how devastating it could be. It is not very widespread, but the CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention) said about 4 million US adults battle fibromyalgia. It is associated with musculoskeletal pains, fatigue, sleeping disorder, emotional and psychological problems. Also, memory issues, headache, digestive issues, and temporomandibular joint syndrome could be experienced. Fibromyalgia is most common in women. The unfortunate thing about this disease is that it is very controversial and has not been studied very well; hence, its cause is not known yet, and experts believe there is no cure for fibromyalgia at the moment.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO