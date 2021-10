One of my favorite things about being a beauty editor is getting to test out all of the trendiest and buzziest facials and skin treatments that hit the dermatologists' office (hey, can't write about what you don't know, right?). So when I got the chance to try a radiofrequency facial, I immediately jumped on the opportunity. FYI, radiofrequency facials promise to smooth, tighten, and firm your skin (more details on that later), and from what I had heard, they work faster and more effectively than my trusty retinol—and without any serious downtime.

SKIN CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO