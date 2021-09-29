CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

What It’s Like to Fly 3600 Feet Above Lake Michigan Without an Engine

By Casey Daniels
1470 WFNT
1470 WFNT
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

@justbe0616 #puremichigan #gliderflight #feelingfree#livingmybestlife #ShowYourGlow #frankfort ♬ Paradise - Bazzi. A glider is technically defined as an aircraft that does not depend on an engine. It stays in the air by using rising currents of air in the atmosphere, called lift. The most common type of soaring in Michigan is thermal lift. Solar heating of the ground warms the air above it, which then rises in bubbles or columns called thermals. The tops of thermals are often marked by puffy cumulus clouds, a reliable sign to the glider pilot that the lift is active.

wfnt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1470 WFNT

Nine Michigan Color Tours You Can Do in a Day

There's nothing like fall in Northern Michigan. I lived in Petoskey for about five years as I began my career and each fall created a beautiful landscape that made every drive (even heading into work) beautiful. Beautiful might not be a strong enough word. Let's go with 'Breathtaking.'. It's not...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

If You Are Terrified of Roundabouts, Here Are The 10 Most Dangerous Roundabouts In Michigan

Roundabouts are becoming a way of life for Michigan drivers, but accidents do happen, so here are the 10 most dangerous roundabouts in the state. Before we list anything, I need to point out that statistically, roundabouts are much safer than a normal intersections. Some studies show that a roundabouts decrease injury crashes by as much as 75% when compared to normal intersections.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

‘Hunt 2 Heal’ Gives Disabled Hunters In Michigan A Second Chance

Growing up in Michigan, you've probably had the chance to enjoy the great outdoors and go hunting with family and friends. While connecting with Mother Nature and trying to track down a big buck you probably never thought twice about how you were going to get in and of the woods or how you would set up a tree stand or blind but for men and women across Michigan who deal with mobility disabilities, this has been an issue until recently.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Gregory, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
1470 WFNT

Kellogg Employees in Battle Creek Hit the Picket Line [VIDEO]

Cereal production in Battle Creek has ground to a halt as employees at the Kellogg Corporation are on strike. Workers at the world's largest cereal company hit the picket line today (10/5) after their contracts expired at midnight. Representatives for The Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1470 WFNT

Boo! Mackinac Island is the Most Haunted Town in America By Far

Mackinac Island has earned the title of America's most tormented/haunted small town. The Halloween season is in full swing and I just found out that Michigan is home to one of the most haunted spots in America. If you tabulate all of the haunted buildings and sites across the United States of America, Mackinac Island emerges as America's Most Tormented Small Town. This is according to a recent survey from porch.com.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Fly#Weather#Glider#Aero#Sandhill Soaring Club
1470 WFNT

10 Classic Cocktails Reimagined With a Michigan Twist

Here in Michigan, we already know a lot of us like to drink...how else would we keep warm during our treacherous winters?. Of course, there are plenty of craft breweries to visit, but what about the folks who don't like beer? GASP, I know, but there ARE people out there (like my mom).
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Take In the Height of Fall Color on a Thrilling Helicopter Ride

Experience autumn like never before with a breathtaking view of the vivid fall colors on a helicopter ride over the Kalamazoo River in Allegan. My Flight Tours was founded in Metro Detroit in 2016 by a young entrepreneur eager to share his passion and love for flight with others. Noticing a need in the market for affordable, family-friendly helicopter tours, the company is now taking flight in five Michigan cities, with four more on the runway. My Flight Tours currently offers aerial views of the Motor City, Grand Rapids, St. Ignace, Mackinaw City, and now, Allegan. Ann Arbor, Muskegon/ Grand Haven, and Springs are coming soon.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Eat, Drink, Repeat – Flint Restaurant Week Happening Soon

Get your Passport to Flavor soon - Flint Restaurant weeks happens Tuesday, October 12th through Saturday, October 16th. This is a great opportunity to enjoy your favorite Flint restaurants, and discover some new ones. You can grab your free passport at any participating restaurant. After collecting six stamps, turn in your passport at the Soggy Bottom Bar. Prizes are limited to the first 300 who respond between October 12th and 22nd.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FAA
1470 WFNT

Take a Quick Tour of the Now-Defunct Fisher Body Plant [GALLERY]

Not to be confused with Flint's Fisher Body 1, which is now home to Diplomat Pharmacy's headquarters, Fisher Body plant 21 in Detroit now lies in ruin. Just in time for Halloween, the video tour below gives viewers a scary look at what's left of the once vibrant plant. Can you imagine taking a walk through this place at night with just a flashlight?
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan Writers – You Can Win $500 For Your Short Story

Judges' Runner-Up Spanish-language stories from kids age 12 and younger. Multiple winners in each category will receive cash prizes ranging from $250 to $500. The breakdown is as follows,. Special Prize. Judges will award one writer a slot in the 2022 Author Quest writing camp for kids ages 10-13. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Some MI Companies Are Looking to Stop Marijuana Drug Testing

The idea that companies are still drug testing new hires, seems kind of ridiculous to me. I mean, it's pretty much equivalent to testing someone to see if they drank alcohol the night before. You wouldn't do that though because alcohol is legal and has been for a real long time. The whole thing is a goofy concept when living in a state where recreational marijuana is legal.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan Man Dies With Winning Lottery Ticket In Pocket

A guy finally gets a little bit of luck to swing his way, and then it all ends. Life is fleeting my friends, cash out before you go. Dawn Talaski used to hang out with with Greg Jarvis at the Blue Water Inn, a bar she owns in Caseville, along the beautiful shores of the Saginaw Bay.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

Burton, MI
400
Followers
520
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

1470 WFNT has the best news coverage for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy