The First Reviews of Rivian's R1T Electric Pickup

A prototype Rivian R1T left the road and struck two parked cars in California on Wednesday in what appears to be the electric truck's first public crash. To say September's been a big month for Rivian is an understatement—after over a decade of painstaking prep, the first production Rivian R1T electric pickup drove off the line at its Illinois factory to much fanfare. Unfortunately, yesterday in California another R1T still clad in testing camo drove up an embankment and into a parked Ford Explorer (to much less fanfare) in what appears to be the first crash of a Rivian on public roads. At such an important moment in the company's history, a public crack-up like this has attracted a lot of attention and no small amount of speculation. In a statement to The Drive, Rivian confirmed the incident involving a prototype R1T, claiming the crash was the result of driver error, the driver (a company employee) is unharmed and that all safety systems "worked as intended."

