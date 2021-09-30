CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The First Reviews of Rivian's R1T Electric Pickup

slashdot.org
 5 days ago

I'm just excited that more than one company will be pushing Ford to compete in the electric market. Getting the F-Series electrified represents a MASSIVE step forward in targeting climate change. I grew up out in the country and lived in the city/suburbs now for about equal time, and I...

slashdot.org

Gear Patrol

The Best Used 4x4 SUVs We’d Buy for $10,000 Right Now

Go into any new car dealership and tell the salesman you have a strict budget of $10,000 and you want to buy a vehicle. He’ll smile, try to hold back a laugh if he’s polite…then he’ll point in the direction of the door. On the other hand, in the used...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: Rivian’s New R1T Electric Truck Makes Off-Roading Feel Like a Grocery Run

It’s a steep climb up Wise Mountain. At more than 12,000 feet above sea level, the trail that ascends the tree line in the midst of the Rocky Mountains is one of the highest in Colorado. Most gasoline-powered cars here would be wheezing for air, much like those of us visiting from coastal regions, alternately sucking on cans of oxygen and stainless-steel water bottles. But the Rivian R1T electric truck progresses easily and almost silently up the route, with only the sound of crunching rock piercing the morning air. It’s been a proverbial long climb for the electric-vehicle (EV) startup as...
CARS
insideevs.com

Rivian R1T's Gross Vehicle Weight Makes It A Heavy-Duty Truck

Over the weekend, Rivian released the owner’s manual for the R1T pickup, revealing some interesting new details about the electric truck. Perhaps the most interesting is the R1T’s Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 8,532 lbs (3,870 kg). That implies that it won’t be classified as a half-ton pickup but as a 3/4-ton heavy-duty truck, mostly due to the added weight of the battery pack.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Shocker: 2022 Rivian R1T Proves Electricity Is Better Than Gasoline for Off-Roading

If you asked me to design my ideal off-roader prior to MotorTrend's 2022 rivian r1t Trans-America Trail overlanding expedition, I would have called for a powerful, torquey V-8, real four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case, locking differentials, and a trick adaptive suspension. You know, something like the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX we took along as our support rig for our Trans-America Trail journey. But after off-roading our long-term-test Ram back-to-back with the new rivian r1t electric pickup truck, I doubt I will be able to find the same enjoyment that I once did in off-roading a traditional gasoline-powered vehicle. Surprised as I am to write this, electric motors are just plain better off-road hardware than the internal combustion engine (ICE).
CARS
CNET

Here are the best electric cars for 2021

Shopping for a new car can be tough. If you're looking at buying an electric car, it can be even more difficult. While EV ownership is a smooth process, there's more to consider to ensure these cars are a good fit for your lifestyle. Thankfully, we have a group of expert editors here to help.
CARS
thedrive

First Rivian R1T Crash Was Driver Error, Not Mechanical Issue: Rivian

A prototype Rivian R1T left the road and struck two parked cars in California on Wednesday in what appears to be the electric truck's first public crash. To say September's been a big month for Rivian is an understatement—after over a decade of painstaking prep, the first production Rivian R1T electric pickup drove off the line at its Illinois factory to much fanfare. Unfortunately, yesterday in California another R1T still clad in testing camo drove up an embankment and into a parked Ford Explorer (to much less fanfare) in what appears to be the first crash of a Rivian on public roads. At such an important moment in the company's history, a public crack-up like this has attracted a lot of attention and no small amount of speculation. In a statement to The Drive, Rivian confirmed the incident involving a prototype R1T, claiming the crash was the result of driver error, the driver (a company employee) is unharmed and that all safety systems "worked as intended."
CARS
Crain's Chicago Business

She drove the electric Rivian R1T. Here's what she thought.

(Bloomberg)—R.J. Scaringe believes trucks can save the world. That’s why the 38-year-old vegan spent years developing the R1T, the first-ever production vehicle from the company he founded 12 years ago. (See more photos below.) After multiple production delays—the coronavirus pandemic, the semiconductor shortage, and the essential fact that Rivian had...
CHICAGO, IL
Carscoops

Rivian R1T Prototype Crashes Into Parked Ford Explorer And Mercedes S-Class

A Rivian R1T prototype crashed while testing near Rivian’s facility in Irvine, California. The accident happened on Wednesday, September 22 as the R1T was allegedly traveling south along Myford Road and approaching Dow Avenue. Images of the crash were first shared to Reddit before also appearing on the Rivian Forums.
IRVINE, CA
Green Car Reports

Rivian R1T reviewed, Ford’s $11.4B EV investment, Atlis prototype Today's Car News

In a first drive review of the 2022 Rivian R1T electric truck, we found it to be one of the most versatile vehicles ever tested. It’s a harbinger of what’s to come with a new era of fully electric pickups and SUVs—although it’s also a reminder that tall, heavy trucks are going to use more energy than other EVs.
CARS
The Car Connection

Skip the dealer: How to buy a Rivian R1T or R1S

The first Rivian R1T electric pickup trucks finally started rolling off the factory floor in Normal, Illinois, in mid-September, but they won't be heading to dealerships, now or later. Instead, Rivian follows a similar path as Tesla, Polestar, and other electric vehicle companies by forgoing the franchised dealer model and selling direct to customers.
BUYING CARS
The Car Connection

2022 Rivian R1T

The 2022 Rivian R1T balances off-road capability with on-road luxury unlike any other pickup truck. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Rivian R1T? What does it compare to?. The 2022 Rivian R1T is an electric pickup truck sized between a full-size truck, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, and a mid-size truck, such as a Ford Ranger. The luxurious R1T lives its best life with sporty on-road acceleration and no-compromises off-road capability, as if a Land Rover married a Jeep and had an electric baby.
HOME & GARDEN
insideevs.com

Rivian R1T Crashes Into Two Other Cars

Rivian has just started series production and sent out of the gate its first R1T pickup., Meanwhile, an R1T crashed into two other cars in a parking lot. Thankfully, it's not an adventure taken by one of the owners, but rather one of the pre-production prototypes that - according to the rivianforums.com - missed the turn on Myford Rd in Irvine (see Google Map here) and landed in a parking lot.
CARS
Carscoops

Watch Motor Trend’s Second Part Of Its Trans-America Roadtrip With The Rivian R1T

The second part of Motor Trend’s journey across the United States with the Rivian R1T has been released, showing Jonny Liberman and Miguel Cortina driving the pickup from Dalton, Georgia to Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Rather than driving the R1T along motorways for hours and hours on end, Motor Trend decided to...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Rivian Might Build an Electric Jeep Wrangler Fighter

We have driven the 2022 rivian r1t electric pickup truck and already want more. The good news is Rivian chief executive officer RJ Scaringe has big plans for his electric vehicle company that includes more trucks, SUVs, and vans. In 2019 Scaringe said there would be at least six vehicles...
BUSINESS

