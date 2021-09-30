CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

iOS 15 Messages Bug Causes Saved Photos to Be Deleted

slashdot.org
 5 days ago

If you took the time to RTFA, you'd notice that the problem exists in release 15.0 and still happening in 15.1 beta 2. Granted, TFA could be better worded, but it's apparent this bug is on 15.0 and subsequent betas. Good thing I hold off on updating anything until the...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

'iPhone storage almost full' message plaguing some iOS 15 users

Some early iOS 15 upgraders see "iPhone storage almost full" message regardless of storage used, and it cannot be dismissed. The bug appears to affect a number of iPhone models no matter the storage available or remaining. Attempts to delete data on the device have failed to remove the message, and Apple hasn't acknowledged the bug publicly yet.
CELL PHONES
ithinkdiff.com

How to stop photos from Messages appearing in Shared with You in iOS 15

IOS 15 comes with a new Shared with You feature that brings up content shared in Messages in other apps like Safari, Apple News, and more. This means that whenever someone shares a photo with you in Messages, it will appear in your Photos app automatically. For most users, the feature is helpful as it relieves them from having to save photos manually but for some, it can be equally annoying. Luckily, the feature can be disabled in a few simple steps.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#The Bug#Ios#Apples#Dont#Rtfa
tweaklibrary.com

Why Can’t I Delete Photos From My Android Gallery?

There are instances when you might want to get rid of every last photo that’s there on an Android phone. Maybe you are selling your old Android phone or maybe you have taken your Android phone to a service center. Any personal memory that you have forgotten to delete can easily jeopardize your privacy and if such photos get into the hands of someone with wrong intentions, you know what all can go wrong in the world.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

iPhone users are having sound issues with this new iOS 15 bug

If you own an iPhone, you might have recently experienced some weirdness going on with your sound while in social media apps. At least that is what several users are reporting on Reddit as of late. The issue seems to be occurring while your iPhone’s mute switch is activated and...
CELL PHONES
ithinkdiff.com

An iOS 15 ‘iPhone storage almost full’ error is causing storage issues

After installing the latest iOS 15 update, several iPhone owners are facing storage issues. Despite having adequate storage space, an ‘iPhone storage almost full’ error continuously re-appears on the affected devices and it can not be dismissed. On September 20, Apple released iOS 15 along with iPadOS 15, watchOS 8,...
CELL PHONES
soyacincau.com

Instagram fixes audio and layout bugs for iOS 15 and iPhone 13

If you’re on iOS 15 or the new iPhone 13, you might have noticed some bugs on Instagram. The good news is that Instagram found and fixed these issues very quickly, so they should be resolved with the updated version 206.1. Before the update, iOS 15 users reported that their...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
wccftech.com

iOS 15 Causing Intermittent Touch Issues on iPhone 13 and Older Models

Apple released iOS 15 to the general public a little over a week ago with a boatload of new forward-facing features. While the new update is packed with new additions, some iPhone 13 users are reporting intermittent touch issues on their devices. If you are unfamiliar, the screen does not register touch inputs by the user. Scroll down to read more details on the issue and how you can temporarily work around it.
CELL PHONES
attackofthefanboy.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected Character Gone: How to Fix Deleted Character Bug

Diablo 2: Resurrected has, unfortunately, had a rocky launch, with a substantial amount of bugs affecting many players. One of these bugs results in the player’s character being deleted, completely gone from the character select screen with no warning, as if the character never existed, with seemingly no fix. Unfortunately, this mostly appears to be a server-side issue that usually isn’t fixable by the user. Blizzard claimed that the bug has been fixed, however, users are still reporting the issue as rampant. Live maintenance of Diablo 2: Resurrected has recently concluded, which may have fixed the issues for some users. However, there are a few steps you can attempt to resolve this issue should it not have been fixed for you.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Pathfinder: WotR bug will break your save with Sosiel or Daeran romance

Owlcat Games announced that there is a major bug in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous , involving Act 5 and romances with either Daeran or Sosiel. Beware of potential mild spoilers if you haven't reached this point of the game yet but it shouldn't affect your experience too much even if you read the entirety of this article.
VIDEO GAMES
idownloadblog.com

iOS 15.1 beta 2 fixes bug causing issues with unlocked iPhone 13 with Apple Watch

The iPhone 13 lineup launched earlier this month. And, unfortunately for some new owners, a bug surfaced that caused the new hardware to not properly communicate with a paired Apple Watch to access the ability to unlock the iPhone 13 with an Apple Watch. This feature is designed to make unlocking an iPhone with Face ID much more streamlined while wearing a mask (but it works without a mask, too, like when wearing certain sunglasses).
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

How to Pin Message Conversations in iOS

This article explains how to pin message conversations in iOS, a useful feature when you want to quickly access a chat without having to search for it in the Message app or having to create a new message. Can You Pin a Message Conversation in iOS?. If you have an...
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

iOS 15 and iPhone 13 Causing CarPlay Issues for Some Users

Adding to the list of issues facing iOS 15 and iPhone 13 users, a new, seemingly widespread bug is causing CarPlay to suddenly crash whenever a user attempts to play music, such as through Apple Music or third-party providers like Spotify. Dozens of posts on Apple Support [1],[2],[3],[4],[5],[6], the MacRumors...
CELL PHONES
slashdot.org

Ask Slashdot: Which SNSTD are you most afraid of?

I'm sure you fine members of the techno-literati know what an SNS is. And even the biggest nerds sort of know what an STD is. Right? ("Right?" repeated in a more plaintive voice?) But we are in an SNSTD pandemic!. We must stop the Social Network Systems Transmitting Diseases!. So...
PUBLIC HEALTH
slashdot.org

Millions Experience Browser Problems After Long-Anticipated Expiration of 'Let's Encrypt' Certificate

I encountered problems related to this issue a few days ago on my old MacBook Air from 2017 running Sierra (10.12) . About half the websites I visited showed errors, including Slashdot. My Chrome browser showed the message: NET::ERR_CERT_DATE_INVALID. I'm sure previous SSL root certificates have expired on the Internet before. Why did this one have such a large impact?
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Download iOS 15.0.1 Now to Fix the Apple Watch Unlock Bug

The first update to iOS and iPadOS 15 is here. And it's an especially important download to grab if you own an iPhone 13 and Apple Watch. We'll fill you in on all of the bug fixes in iOS and iPadOS 15.0.1. Three Bug Fixes in iOS and iPadOS 15.0.1.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Delete Instagram Messages

Instagram makes it easy to delete both individual messages and full chat conversations for your account. We’ll show you how to do this on Instagram’s web and mobile versions. How to Delete Individual Instagram Messages. Similar to deleting individual Facebook messages, you can delete any message from any chat you...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy