iOS 15 Messages Bug Causes Saved Photos to Be Deleted

Diablo 2: Resurrected has, unfortunately, had a rocky launch, with a substantial amount of bugs affecting many players. One of these bugs results in the player’s character being deleted, completely gone from the character select screen with no warning, as if the character never existed, with seemingly no fix. Unfortunately, this mostly appears to be a server-side issue that usually isn’t fixable by the user. Blizzard claimed that the bug has been fixed, however, users are still reporting the issue as rampant. Live maintenance of Diablo 2: Resurrected has recently concluded, which may have fixed the issues for some users. However, there are a few steps you can attempt to resolve this issue should it not have been fixed for you.

