What is renal cell carcinoma?

Classic adenoid cystic carcinomas (C-AdCCs) of the breast are rare, relatively indolent forms of triple negative cancers, characterized by recurrent MYB or MYBL1 genetic alterations. Solid and basaloid adenoid cystic carcinoma (SB-AdCC) is considered a rare variant of AdCC yet to be fully characterized. Here, we sought to determine the clinical behavior and repertoire of genetic alterations of SB-AdCCs. Clinicopathologic data were collected on a cohort of 104 breast AdCCs (75 C-AdCCs and 29 SB-AdCCs). MYB expression was assessed by immunohistochemistry and MYB-NFIB and MYBL1 gene rearrangements were investigated by fluorescent in-situ hybridization. AdCCs lacking MYB/MYBL1 rearrangements were subjected to RNA-sequencing. Targeted sequencing data were available for 9 cases. The invasive disease-free survival (IDFS) and overall survival (OS) were assessed in C-AdCC and SB-AdCC. SB-AdCCs have higher histologic grade, and more frequent nodal and distant metastases than C-AdCCs. MYB/MYBL1 rearrangements were significantly less frequent in SB-AdCC than C-AdCC (3/14, 21% vs 17/20, 85% P < 0.05), despite the frequent MYB expression (9/14, 64%). In SB-AdCCs lacking MYB rearrangements, CREBBP, KMT2C, and NOTCH1 alterations were observed in 2 of 4 cases. SB-AdCCs displayed a shorter IDFS than C-AdCCs (46.5 vs 151.8 months, respectively, P < 0.001), independent of stage. In summary, SB-AdCCs are a molecularly heterogeneous but clinically aggressive group of tumors. Less than 25% of SB-AdCCs display the genomic features of C-AdCC. Defining whether these tumors represent a single entity or a collection of different cancer types with a similar basaloid histologic appearance is warranted.

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO