Cancer

What is renal cell carcinoma?

By Jenna Fletcher
Medical News Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe kidneys are vital organs involved in blood filtering and urine production. Renal cell carcinoma is the most common type of kidney cancer. Renal cell carcinoma accounts for about 90% of all kidney cancer cases. It occurs when cells in the tubules of the kidneys start to grow out of control. The tubules are tube-like structures that return important substances to the blood and remove waste products.

