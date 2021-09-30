What Are Jeep's Grand Plans for the New Grand Cherokee?

From Storyteller Overland to Airstream, a myriad of automakers have recently taken a stab at transforming the hard-wearing Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into an adventure RV. Now, it’s Jayco’s turn. The US outfit, which is most famous for its hulking travel trailers, has just unveiled a new riff on the iconic German 4×4 known as the 2022 Terrain. The Class B motorhome has been designed for off-roading and will take you “anywhere you want to go,” according to Jayco. Spanning just shy of 20 feet, the camper can sleep up to two adventurers and features all the requisite amenities to facilitate off-grid living. The...

