What Are Jeep's Grand Plans for the New Grand Cherokee?

MotorTrend Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeep showed the world its fifth-generation 2022 Grand Cherokee today, months after a newcomer to the family, the mechanically identical but three-row 2021 jeep grand cherokee L went on sale. It was a rare move, launching the new addition to the lineup before even debuting the latest generation of the traditional two-row SUV that has made Grand Cherokee a household name after selling almost 7 million of them worldwide.

www.motortrend.com

CNBC

Jeep unveils first-ever Grand Cherokee plug-in electric SUV

Jeep on Wednesday unveiled its first-ever Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrid, as it attempts to pivot its SUVs from gas guzzlers to "green" vehicles. The new 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe has an estimated 25 miles of all-electric range before switching to a four-cylinder turbocharged engine to power the vehicle. Jeep is...
CARS
Robb Report

First Drive: Rivian’s New R1T Electric Truck Makes Off-Roading Feel Like a Grocery Run

It’s a steep climb up Wise Mountain. At more than 12,000 feet above sea level, the trail that ascends the tree line in the midst of the Rocky Mountains is one of the highest in Colorado. Most gasoline-powered cars here would be wheezing for air, much like those of us visiting from coastal regions, alternately sucking on cans of oxygen and stainless-steel water bottles. But the Rivian R1T electric truck progresses easily and almost silently up the route, with only the sound of crunching rock piercing the morning air. It’s been a proverbial long climb for the electric-vehicle (EV) startup as...
CARS
roguevalleymagazine.com

The Hot 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee from Lithia Chrysler Medford!

What a ride! The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee! The Cherokee made its debut in 2010, and since then a constant series of updates, along with a heritage shared with the old Mercedes-Benz ML-class has kept its appeal alive. Check out your Rogue Valley inventory here! And stop by today for...
CARS
Detroit Free Press

Jeep Grand Cherokee to offer electrified version beginning next year

Jeep’s flagship SUV is about to be electrified. The two-row 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is being unveiled online Wednesday, will add a plug-in hybrid electric version to its lineup. The Grand Cherokee 4xe will join a 4xe version of the Jeep Wrangler as the brand’s first two plug-in hybrids...
DETROIT, MI
Carscoops

Jeep Grand Cherokee L Recalled Due To Issue With Rearview Camera

Jeep has announced a recall for the 2021 Grand Cherokee L due to an issue related to the reversing camera. An investigation from the car manufacturer has revealed that radio software can malfunction during shutdown and prevent an image from the reversing camera from displaying. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards require that the rearview image is displayed whenever a vehicle is put into reverse, regardless of any modifications to the field of view that the driver has previously selected.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee First Look: The SUV Returns In Its Traditional Form

The three-row jeep grand cherokee L's smaller sibling finally reveals itself, and predictably the 2022 jeep grand cherokee looks every part the stubbier version of its L-badged counterpart, with a wheelbase 5.0-inches shorter than the L's lengthened measurement. Meanwhile, the overall length of the two-row Jeep is 11.4 inches shorter than the three-row model's. The Grand Cherokee's lesser length also results in 13.8 cubic feet less cargo space aft of the first row, as well as a loss of 1.2 inches of second-row legroom. It otherwise is mechanically and visually the same, inside and out, as its three-row counterpart, the new L.
CARS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

All-new 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee: Most Technologically Advanced, 4x4-capable and Luxurious Grand Cherokee Yet

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth generation of most awarded SUV ever brings an all-new architecture, new plug-in hybrid powertrain, all-new exterior design and all-new interior with world-class craftsmanship. First electrified Grand Cherokee 4xe is unveiled alongside the ultimate off-road Grand Cherokee, the new Trailhawk. Exceptional performance,...
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 5-Seater SWB Introduces Model’s First Hybrid Option

Jeep has expanded its Grand Cherokee range by contracting the wheelbase 5-inches (126 mm) to create a two-row, five-seat companion to the seven-seat model revealed back in January. The shorter 2022 Grand Cherokee shares the same styling as its 2021 Grand Cherokee L big brother, but shrinks the wheelbase to...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

