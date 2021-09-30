CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Smart Connected Cars to Transform Industrial Chain Over Next Decade, Chinese Experts Say

By Zhang Yushuo
yicaiglobal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Sept. 30 -- As more and more intelligent connected vehicles are deployed on the streets in China, it will revolutionize the entire automotive industrial chain, allowing chipmakers and developers of operating systems, algorithms, maps and other software and hardware to enter the field for the first time and ushering in a golden decade, industry experts said at a recent forum.

www.yicaiglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Nio Is Swapping Batteries Faster Than Tesla Can Charge Them

Competition in the electric vehicle industry is at boiling point, with small startups and major manufacturers all scrambling for a piece of the pie. In the US, and globally, Tesla still dominates, but smaller manufacturers such as China's Nio are performing surprisingly well. About a month ago, Nio celebrated its 100,000th car, and has sent out a clear message to its US rival: it has no intention of letting Tesla win. Nio is best known for the EP9 Supercar, and the 643 horsepower Nio ES8, a direct competitor to the Tesla Model X. Nio might be smaller than Tesla in every sense, but it can now brag about one thing: it has performed over four million battery swaps.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Cars#Connected Cars#Self Driving Cars#Car Models#Infrastructure#Chinese#Dongfeng Motors
Fast Company

Where design can make the biggest impact in the next decade, according to over 30 experts

A third of Americans don’t believe climate change is affecting their communities, and they reject technological and government investment to fight global warming, warns Frog Design founder Hartmut Esslinger. A swath of citizens “reject the efficacy of masks and vaccines to avert COVID-19. They believe that Trump won the 2020 election” and they dismiss gun violence. He adds: Some “TV networks and social media companies exist . . . on the basis of lying and distributing lies to the American public. Design cannot solve any of this . . . Darwin may.” These days, Esslinger is focused on tackling the planet-poisoning waste that results from the planned obsolescence of consumer products. But can designers stem our addictions to corporate profits and shiny new gadgets? The answer is crucial. As Slow Factory founder Céline Semaan says, “Designing for human survival will become the new necessary field of design: ecosystems over aesthetics.” Among the scores of global design luminaries commenting on the future of design, a handful of top educators express hope. Don Norman, founding director emeritus of the Design Lab at the University of California, San Diego, says the emerging generation of designers must be steeped in history and material science, and several other educators see young designers moving in the right direction. “Within the next 10 years,” says Dori Tunstall, dean of design at OCAD University, in Toronto, “generations of designers will expect design to be a place for the full expression and acceptance of a diversity of histories and identities of making, without a hierarchy.”—Jay Woodruff.
DESIGN
Detroit Free Press

New forecast says chip shortage to cost the car industry $210 billion

The ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips will hit carmakers harder than experts had initially forecast in May as COVID-19 continues to disrupt chip production. A new report released Thursday by consulting firm AlixPartners said the chips crisis will cost the global auto industry $210 billion in revenues this year. That's almost double its estimate in May of $110 billion.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
yicaiglobal.com

Kuaishou’s Stock Dips After Chinese Video App Sets Out Biggest Organizational Overhaul in a Decade

(Yicai Global) Sept. 29 -- Kuaishou Technology’s shares fell after the Chinese short video platform operator announced its biggest organizational restructuring in 10 years aimed at improving efficiency and boosting business. Kuaishou [HKG:1024] finished 1.6 percent lower today at HKD84.60 (USD13.08), after earlier slumping by as much as 6.2 percent....
MARKETS
sciencetimes.com

How electric, self-driving cars and ride-hailing will transform the car industry

We are constantly evolving. We are constantly developing new items and gadgets and technology that are helping us take strides forward that no one would have thought possible a few centuries ago. Even if a man from just 100 years ago notices the world we live in today, he would be shocked and live in denial. Ever since the very first cars hit the market, from the Benz patent Motorwagen to Henry Ford's mass-produced Model T for all Americans, cars have been evolving massively. A car from just a decade ago is barely comparable to the car that is being produced today. Even a few decades ago, you needed to go to a showroom to buy a new car. Nowadays, you can just browse a car buying portal and order it online.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Satellite connectivity and video market expected to double over next decade

With OneWeb on the rise and Elon Musk’s Starlink constellation about to ramp up from its beta phase, the non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) satellite constellation industry is providing to be a huge spur to the overall satellite market and its market value will double between 2020 to 2030, says consulting and market intelligence firm Euroconsult.
MARKETS
yicaiglobal.com

Horizon Robotics, Continental’s Smart Driving Venture to Be Based in Shanghai

(Yicai Global) Sept. 30 -- A joint venture between Chinese artificial intelligence unicorn Horizon Robotics and German auto parts giant Continental will be located in Shanghai and focus on providing solutions for advanced assisted driving and self-driving hardware and software. Based in suburban Jiading district, Shanghai’s auto industry hub, the...
SOFTWARE
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese SOEs Dominate Shenzhen Land Rights Auction

(Yicai Global) Sept. 30 -- Shenzhen has auctioned the rights to 21 residential land lots for CNY45.3 billion (USD7 billion) in the southern Chinese city's second round of centralized land supply this year. The auction attracted many property developers, in sharp contrast to the more tepid interest shown in other cities’ recent land auctions, with the winning bidders mostly state-owned enterprises.
REAL ESTATE
yicaiglobal.com

Geely’s Swedish Electric Automaker Polestar Files for US IPO

(Yicai Global) Sept. 29 -- Polestar, a Swedish electric carmaker owned by Volvo and its parent company China’s Geely Automobile Holdings, has applied to go public in the US through a backdoor listing with a so-called blank check firm, and despite mediocre sales is expecting to be valued at USD20 billion.
BUSINESS
yicaiglobal.com

China Vows Expanded Market Access in CPTPP: Ministry

(Yicai Global) Oct. 1 -- China will make more efforts to expand market access than its practices in any existing trade pact to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Ministry of Commerce said yesterday. Based on a comprehensive assessment of the CPTPP rules, the country...
ECONOMY
roboticstomorrow.com

Digital Transformation and the Smart Factory

Please explain how Deloitte and Wichita State University (WSU) are helping companies accelerate their digital transformations with their immersive smart factory experiences. Many manufacturers have struggled to adopt new digital technologies and solutions in recent years. Part of the challenge is that most manufacturers don’t have an appreciation for what’s possible, and as a result default to doing things the same way they have for years. The Smart Factory at Wichita (TSF@W) provides a risk-free environment for companies to explore the art of the possible and gain insight into the latest technologies through an immersive, hands-on experience. Accelerating a company’s digital transformation agenda is much easier once they have a strong working knowledge of what’s possible and our partnership with WSU and our Ecosystem of sponsors bring that experience to life in a fun and controlled environment.
TECHNOLOGY
KTLA

U.S. won’t open formal probe into Tesla battery fires, software update

U.S. automobile safety regulators have denied a petition seeking an investigation into Tesla software updates, saying it’s unlikely a probe would find a safety defect. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Monday denied the 2019 petition, which alleged that over-the-internet software updates cut battery range in response to battery fires across the globe. The […]
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy