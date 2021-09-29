CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympic swimmer Klete Keller, who wore Team USA jacket to Jan. 6 riot, pleads guilty

By Dave Sheinin, , Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Three-time Olympic swimmer Klete Keller, who notoriously wore his Team USA jacket to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one charge stemming from his role in the riot. The felony charge of obstruction of an official proceeding carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, though sentencing guidelines call for 21-27 months.

