Olympic swimmer Klete Keller, who wore Team USA jacket to Jan. 6 riot, pleads guilty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller has pleaded guilty to “obstruction of an official proceeding” charge in connection to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol in January. Klete Keller pleaded guilty to the county in exchange for the Department of Justice dropping the other six charges filed against him. Klete Keller (credit: U.S. District Court) Keller will likely face prison time. The obstruction charge is a felony and carries a maximum of 20 years in prison. The judge accepted the guilty plea. No sentencing date has been set. (credit: screenshot from Townhall Media/Julio Rosas) Keller appeared in person before the judge to make his plea. He lives in Colorado Springs. Keller was charged in federal court in Washington after a video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. Thousands of supporters of then-Pres. Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress while lawmakers met to formalize the victory of President Joe Biden.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO