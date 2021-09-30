CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

AC/DC Look Back in Nostalgic ‘Mists of Time’ Video

By Ryan Reed
 4 days ago
AC/DC history becomes museum-worthy in the band’s new “Through the Mists of Time” video. The digitally assembled clip zooms through an ornate gallery of famous artwork, including "The Mona Lisa," alongside various vintage band images. (Late singer Bon Scott and late rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young appear in several of the photos, which occupy their own wing of the space.)

