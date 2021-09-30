CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Compton, CA

TJ wit the Scar – “2wo X’s” ft. The Game (Official Lyric Video)

By JBettis420
thisis50.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles, CA – The city of Compton is doubling up the wins on “2wo X’s,” the new single from TJ wit the Scar featuring The Game. The fun is evident when the song starts, flipping a classic west coast sound with a modern twist. With the chill vibe fully established, TJ comes in with a smooth verse and bars that coast to the chorus.

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
countryfancast.com

Country Throwback: Deana Carter Strawberry Wine (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the "Strawberry Wine" music video for a song released by Deana Carter back in 1996. The Deana Carter Strawberry Wine song was released was released in August of 1996 as Carter’s debut single from her debut album “Did I Shave My Legs for This?”. It is hard to believe that this was 25 years ago when Deana Carter exploded onto the country music scene with this debut single. The song soon became an anthem for remembering first loves and the bittersweet memories that stay with them. “Strawberry Wine” became Carter’s first number 1 hit on both the US Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) chart and the Canadian RPM Country Tracks. This tune is Carter’s most successful single overall, and is considered her signature song. “Strawberry Wine” won Song of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards in 1997 and was voted Song of the Year by the Nashville Songwriters Association.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Menacin Johnson ft. Mo Shakray – CROWN (Prod. by Moka Only/Music Video)

Los Angeles based emcee Menacin Johnson drops the visual to his track new track CROWN, featuring Singer/Songwriter Mo Shakray, producer by Vancouver based Moka Only. Menacin Johnson presents the Big Rif-directed music video for ‘CROWN’, his new single produced by Moka Only. Featuring vocals from Mo ShaKray, ‘CROWN’ will appear on ‘Growth Season’, his collaboration album with Moka Only, also set to feature guest appearances from DJ Ethos, Allen Casilla, and Rain Bisou.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Interview With Houston’s Own Upcoming Artist “1107”

I am a producer/singer with skills of a mix and master engineer who also writes songs. Know it sounds like alot but honestly being to create the track write the lyrics and sing the song is something I love to do. 5. How long have you been making music?. 11...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Compton, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
thisis50.com

8roke Already “Feels Good”

“Feels Good” is the debut from Miami by way of NYC producer 8roke. Distributed by The Orchard (a distribution leg of Sony Music Entertainment), the song stays true to its name and definitely triggers some much-needed endorphins while providing a glimpse of what to expect from the artist who is already a force to be reckoned with as an entrepreneur.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Sable (Original Video Game Soundtrack)

Michelle Zauner has spent this year in an intensely personal state of mind. Her New York Times bestselling memoir Crying in H-Mart centered on her Korean-American identity and the loss of her mother at a formative age, while her latest album as Japanese Breakfast, Jubilee, discussed complex interpersonal relationships while attempting to move beyond grief. Her latest project is a soundtrack for Shedworks’ indie exploration game Sable, and it provides an opportunity to shift the focus.
VIDEO GAMES
nextmosh.com

Me and that Man drop new video single, “Angel of Light” (ft. Myrkur)

Share the post "Me and that Man drop new video single, “Angel of Light” (ft. Myrkur)" Behemoth mastermind Adam “Nergal” Darski and his dark folk/blues/Americana influenced solo project Me and that Man just released the soulful blues-rock ballad “Angel of Light” featuring the compelling voice of Myrkur – setting another milestone within the scene and following the millions of streams of his previous tracks.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2wo#Wit#Scar
thisis50.com

Exclusive Interview: Rico Freeman

Kansas City, MO rapper Rico Freeman talks his come up in music, the success of his song “Gangsta” with Boosie and upbringing. Check out our exclusive interview with him below and check out the music video!
thisis50.com

Watch Houston, TX Singer Jahmaiki Latest Visual “Down Tonight”

Starting to make music back in 2012, Jahmaiki has been releasing bangers after bangers. He says that he’s always been around music, and watching it whilst growing up inspired him. Seeing artists like Chris Brown & Drake doing such big things made him realize that is what he wants to do, so he stuck with it.
HOUSTON, TX
EDMTunes

Deadmau5 & Lights – When The Summer Dies (Official Music Video)

Deadmau5 and Lights‘ track ‘When The Summer Dies‘ finally has their official music video out. It features environments created and filmed in Core, the online space to play games, hang out, and explore worlds. When their song first released, they put a hit on everyone to enter the Core contest and create an environment for their music video. Viola! This is what they give you.
VIDEO GAMES
thisis50.com

(NEW MUSIC) Kyle The Hooligan Releases New Catchy Single, “I Like What I Like” featuring Paris Bryant

Kyle The Hooligan is the newest act in rap set to take the scene by storm. He’s here today with his new catchy single, “I Like What I Like” featuring Cinematic Music signee Paris Bryant. The pair join forces to brag about being a magnet to the ladies and having no remorse about it. Kyle raps about losing friends, cutting off leeches, and having options when it comes to women; while Paris Bryant boasts about a woman choosing him over the next guy.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lyric Video
NewsBreak
Music
thisis50.com

Landstrip Chip – “Round 2” (Official Video)

East Atlantia native Landstrip Chip’s journey through music is as unconventional as it is inspiring. Born into a musically inclined household, the youngster first caught the music bug after being introduced to the likes of Snoop Dogg and Sade. Taking his career seriously, Landstrip Chip went on to release his debut project, No Feelings, which caught the attention of respected super producer Sonny Digital. This laid the groundwork for a successful start-up and was followed by the release of a bevy of material that was not only much anticipated but also well-received by his growing audience. Now, at only the age of 26, Landstrip Chip is already a multi-platinum selling, billboard-award-winning songwriter, producer, and artist who has landed songs with such artists as City Girls, Tinashe, Ella Mai, French Montana, and a handful of others.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Streetlord Rook tells a compelling story of rap and the drug game in new film “One More Flip”

Detroit’s very own Kwende Ried is one of the biggest independent filmmakers competing with the largest production studios in the United States. With his film company, Chedda Boy Films, he has been reinventing the rules of the game, showing the level of creativity indie creators possess. Under his alias Streetlord Rook, he has not only made musical masterpieces, but film as well. Under his catalog, he has 4 films already released, including his debut classic “Envy” starring Ray J, LisaRaye Mcoy, and Maia Campbell.
MOVIES
urbanvault.co.uk

Wordsmith ft. DJ Remedy – Fear (Music Video/ Prod. by Turreekk) Taken Off: Bittersweet (Album/iTunes/Spotify)

Baltimore-based emcee Wordsmith drops the visual to the track FEAR, featuring DJ Remedy & produced by Turreekk, taken off his recent album BITTERSWEET. Part 1 of an in-album trilogy ‘Fear’ is a unique mash-up of trap-worthy production and old school cuts from 4x DMC finalist DJ Remedy, he set the tone for this bitter offering. Fear can cause us to make bad decisions and halt our growth as human beings. Instead of conquering our fears, we place blame on others while never truly owning up to any wrongdoing.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

PBE Pluto – ‘Rolling Loud’

Pbe Pluto is currently transitioning to his single “STEPPIN” which is a second single off his EP “Past 2 da future” which has already been racking of radio spins on satellite XM RADIO “Shade 45” also spinning in various markets via multiple radio and record pool Dj’s, the single has caught the attention of American heavy weight boxing champ “Deontay Wilder” where he took to his social media platforms posting a clip of him motivating his team playing the song as they board a private jet to Vegas for his heavy weight title match versus Tyson Fury. A video to this single is in the works and set to be released within the 4th quarter. Also Pbe Pluto has finished a calibration on a new EP in which he has joined forces on with 4PF’s on producer and engineer “MATTAZIK MUZIk” who has produced numbers of platinum records for various main stream artist. To name a few artist also big records he’s apart of “LIL BABY – PURE COCAINE, also production on lil baby & gunna “drip harder”. Plus he has worked with young thug, Est Gee, lil yachty,quavo and more. The calibration EP is called “PLUTOTAZIK” and is also geared to be released within the 4th quarter with its first single set to spin off between the end of the 1st quarter and the beginning of the second quarter.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Camo Brian – Ever Been (Official Music Video)

Eclectic – This one word describes Camo Brian’s music and style – a genre-blending fusion of rap, r&b, country and pop that easily crosses diverse musical boundaries. Camo Brian, Average Joes recent signee, is HAPPY and it shows with the release of his new hit single “Ever Been”! Camo displays his penmanship skills brilliantly as he divulges into some of the simpler things that can put a smile on anyone’s face! Hailing out of Oak Ridge, Tennessee we wouldn’t expect anything different! This single is another testament of how YOU can be “Already Famous”!
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Dozen Donuts: Australian Rapper MYAGI Releases 6 PM In The Coast

MYAGI is an up-and-coming Australian artist who is never short of expressing his thoughts and painting a vivid picture through his music. The Australian rapper expresses his unwavering state of mind to ensure that everything he does, he conquers. MYAGI crafts music and standout themes that embody the passion and courage he incorporates throughout his life, bleeding into his work. His last single, ‘They Love It’ (Featuring Cheekz) packed quite a punch, complemented by a music video as well. MYAGI delivers clever and hard-hitting bars while playing off on his wit and confrontational attitude. MYAGI also runs and coordinates his group as well, known collectively as Anonimus Empire. The group brings a diverse sound to the table and is predominantly recognized as the very few to introduce Hip-hop music to Southcoast Australia.
WORLD
NME

Summer Walker announces details of second album ‘Still Over It’

Summer Walker has announced details of her second full-length album – ‘Still Over It’ will arrive next month. The record, which lands on November 5, follows the singer’s 2019 debut album ‘Over It’ and EP ‘Life On Earth’, which followed six months later. In a new trailer for the album,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy