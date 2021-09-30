TJ wit the Scar – “2wo X’s” ft. The Game (Official Lyric Video)

East Atlantia native Landstrip Chip’s journey through music is as unconventional as it is inspiring. Born into a musically inclined household, the youngster first caught the music bug after being introduced to the likes of Snoop Dogg and Sade. Taking his career seriously, Landstrip Chip went on to release his debut project, No Feelings, which caught the attention of respected super producer Sonny Digital. This laid the groundwork for a successful start-up and was followed by the release of a bevy of material that was not only much anticipated but also well-received by his growing audience. Now, at only the age of 26, Landstrip Chip is already a multi-platinum selling, billboard-award-winning songwriter, producer, and artist who has landed songs with such artists as City Girls, Tinashe, Ella Mai, French Montana, and a handful of others.
Comments / 0