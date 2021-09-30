CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Mercedes EQS Has a Steep Starting Price and up to 516 Horsepower

By Josh Conturo
Top Speed
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla has been killing the EV market for about a decade now. Mercedes gave us an answer in the form of the EQS, and now, we know all about the trim levels and pricing. Will it be priced competitively enough to dethrone the Tesla Model S?. Power and drivetrains. The...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

First Drive: Mercedes-Benz’s Bold New EQS Brings Old-World Craftsmanship to the Electric Revolution

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long dominated the executive-sedan category with a simple formula, flawlessly executed: seamless propulsion, understated elegance and lavish, amenity-laden comfort. Then the world started paying attention to the electric revolution—S-Class customers included. In response, Mercedes-Benz has finally launched its EQS, the first fully electric luxury sedan from one of the industry’s founding marques, recognizably related to its internal-combustion-powered stablemate and yet a daring departure nonetheless. It’s an S-Class, but certainly not the kind you’re accustomed to. The design is fittingly bold, though far from the prettiest bod Mercedes has produced. The battery-based architecture sitting beneath the occupants...
CARS
CNET

Here are the best electric cars for 2021

Shopping for a new car can be tough. If you're looking at buying an electric car, it can be even more difficult. While EV ownership is a smooth process, there's more to consider to ensure these cars are a good fit for your lifestyle. Thankfully, we have a group of expert editors here to help.
CARS
Top Speed

Ken Block Drives A 700-Horsepower Audi Prototype Like It’s Meant To Be Driven

Ken Block recently made the transition, from Ford to Audi. His relationship with the German premium brand took him to Audi Tradition, in Ingolstadt, Germany. The facility, which comprises of some unassuming, at first glance, buildings, houses the most legendary cars from Audi’s rich motorsport history. The cool part is that all of them get driven every now and then and Ken Block had a go in the rarest and ultimate Audi rally car – the Sport Quattro RS 002.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Horsepower#Starting Price#Eqs#Glass#Ev#The Tesla Model S#Electrify America#Mbux
Carscoops

Mercedes EQS Arrives At US Dealers This Fall For $102,310

The electric revolution is underway at Mercedes-Benz USA as the company has announced the 2022 EQS will start at $102,310. Set to arrive at dealerships this fall, the EQS will be offered in three different trims with two different powertrains. The company hasn’t released full details, but entry-level Premium variants...
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Mercedes EQS EV starts out costing less than its S-Class brother

Mercedes-Benz has released pricing information for the 2022 EQS, a sedan positioned as an electric alternative to the S-Class. Available with rear- or all-wheel drive, the first member of the firm's EQ range to reach American shores has a lower base price than the S-Class. At launch, the lineup will...
MERCEDES, TX
Green Car Reports

Mercedes-Benz EQS flagship luxury EV priced at $103,360, US range not yet released

The Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury sedan will start at $103,360 when it reaches United States dealerships this fall, Mercedes confirmed Tuesday in a press release. That base price, which includes a mandatory $1,050 destination charge, buys the EQS 450+ version, with a single rear motor producing 329 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque. The dual-motor EQS 580 gets 516 hp and 631 lb-ft of torque, with a $120,160 base price.
BUYING CARS
TechCrunch

Mercedes-Benz prices its flagship EQS electric vehicle below the S Class

The EQS, which will arrive in U.S. dealerships in fall 2021, will start at $103,360, including the $1,050 destination charge. The federal tax credit will provide another $7,500 off of the sticker price. Mercedes-Benz will start with two models: the EQS 450+ and the EQS 580 4MATIC, which has a...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
insideevs.com

Mercedes Really Wants The EQS To Succeed In North America

Mercedes is one of the manufacturers that have announced they are fully embracing electrification in their vehicles - it even announced that it intends to only sell electric cars after 2030, although there is an asterisk attached to that because it won’t actually be able to do that in all markets where it’s present.
CARS
insideevs.com

Cadillac Lyriq Sell Out, Mercedes EQS And Audi Q4 E-Tron Prices Drop

InsideEVs is proud to present the seventy-seventh episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the show covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-AMG Boss Has Good News About V8s

As the auto industry transitions to EVs, many automakers have already committed to switching to electric cars only within the next few years. Mercedes will become an electric-only brand by 2030 and has already stopped developing new combustion engines to pour more resources in preparation for the inevitable electric era. This doesn't mean the death of AMG's hallowed V8 engine is imminent, however.
CARS
insideevs.com

Mercedes EQS Vs Tesla Model S Vs Lucid Air: Compared

The market for executive all-electric cars recently expanded and became much more competitive as the Tesla Model S soon will be joined by the Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS. On the high-end side, there is also Porsche Taycan (and its Audi e-tron GT derivative), but it's more sporty oriented. The...
CARS
insideevs.com

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 Leaves Room For Even Quicker 63 Model

What is Mercedes-Benz planning to cap its EQS electric sedan range with? Is it the EQS 53 AMG it revealed at IAA 2021 last week, or is it an even more extreme 63 model? We had a quick static tour around the new EQS 53 at the Mercedes motor show stand and while it certainly does look sportier than non-AMG models (with performance to match), it can’t compete with the world’s quickest electric sedans.
CARS
Carscoops

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Is Growing Up And Coming For The BMW X3

The next-generation Mercedes GLC that will be marketed as a 2022 model internationally and a 2023MY in North America, has been caught yet again and we have a massive drop of pictures of the SUV testing near Mercedes’ plant and at the Nurburgring. These new shots make the lighting elements...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Has Troubling News For Customers

Earlier this month, Daimler AG CEO Ola Kallenius stated the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage crisis will likely continue into 2023. Some industry analysts previously believed things should be mostly resolved by the end of 2022. As time goes by, that's looking less likely. And when there's an insufficient chip supply, final vehicle assembly cannot be completed. Quite clearly, this leads to an order backlog.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Mercedes-Benz’s Hotly Anticipated EQS EV Will Cost $7,400 Less Than the S-Class

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is full of surprises—not the least of which is its sticker price. The German automaker announced on Tuesday that its flagship EV will start at $102,310 when it arrives in dealerships later this fall. That it costs more than $100,000 (before a $1,050 destination fee) is unlikely to surprise anyone, but the fact that it will cost less than the gas-powered S-Class certainly will. It’s rare to see a battery-powered vehicle cost less than its gas-powered equivalent, especially when it’s an EV as hotly anticipated as the EQS. Large battery packs, multi-motor powertrains and complex electric systems often result...
MERCEDES, TX
Autoblog

New Caterham 170 R weighs 947 pounds, has 84 horsepower

Since 2009, VT Holdings was the Japanese importer for Caterham Cars. The Japanese dig themselves an old-school lightweight English roadster, the previous entry-level Caterham 160 said to have been requested by VT to feed local demand. At the end of March this year, VT Holdings bought Caterham outright, not only safeguarding the flow of product, but getting more products tuned to Japanese tastes. That's partly how we've got the new Caterham 170, an entry-level flyweight jitney at just 440 kilograms (947 pounds) in its lightest 170 R form. It earns the honor of being the lightest Caterham of all time, 50 kg (110 pounds!) lighter than the 160, and on top of that, the dimensions have shrunk ever so slightly thanks to new front and rear fenders over thinner tires, making the 170 comply with Japan's Kei car regulations.
CARS
motor1.com

New Mercedes-Benz EQS electric saloon costs just under £100,000

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS electric saloon car is now available to order in the UK with prices starting at just under £100,000. The zero-emission luxury limousine is available with a 107.8 kWh battery pack that allows the car to travel up to 453 miles on a single charge. That’s part...
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Genesis GV60 gets a Drift mode and up to 429 horsepower

We just got a chance to poke around the Genesis GV60 for the first time, and you can read about that experience here. But in addition to seeing all of its design secrets, there are official specs (with one big asterisk) available for us to share with you. The asterisk is that all of these specs are for the GV60 on the Korean market. Exact specs and feature options for the U.S. are still to be determined. That said, it’s safe to assume that our GV60 will be very close or nearly identical to the one we’ll describe below.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy