The Mercedes EQS Has a Steep Starting Price and up to 516 Horsepower

Since 2009, VT Holdings was the Japanese importer for Caterham Cars. The Japanese dig themselves an old-school lightweight English roadster, the previous entry-level Caterham 160 said to have been requested by VT to feed local demand. At the end of March this year, VT Holdings bought Caterham outright, not only safeguarding the flow of product, but getting more products tuned to Japanese tastes. That's partly how we've got the new Caterham 170, an entry-level flyweight jitney at just 440 kilograms (947 pounds) in its lightest 170 R form. It earns the honor of being the lightest Caterham of all time, 50 kg (110 pounds!) lighter than the 160, and on top of that, the dimensions have shrunk ever so slightly thanks to new front and rear fenders over thinner tires, making the 170 comply with Japan's Kei car regulations.

