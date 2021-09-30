Replacement Surface Duo with better updates than my original Surface Duo?
Okay, let me start by saying that I preordered the Surface Duo when it first came out. The 256GB model. It was the unlocked version. I first used it on Verizon and then used it on AT&T. I did receive the regular updates. I'm also pretty good about checking for app updates. The phone never seemed to really change much which fits into the narrative that the Surface Duo never really changed much from the beginning.forums.windowscentral.com
