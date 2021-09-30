North Pole Express in Grapevine

Tickets: $35-$40 Tickets on sale NOW!! Purchase HERE!. Cotton Belt Railroad District and Grapevine Vintage Railroad Depot. Experience our beautifully restored 1925 day-coaches, complete with upholstered seats, turn of the century ambiance and year-round climate control. NOT WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE. Tickets required for all passengers who have celebrated their first birthday. Lap child tickets ($5.00 each) required for those who have not celebrated their first birthday.