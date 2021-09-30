Liberty High School senior exemplifies student-athlete

Kylie Bishop definitely exemplifies the true meaning of a student-athlete at Liberty high school. The senior has done a little of everything as a Panther and still has the remainder of this year to add to her resume. Bishop was the starting second baseman for the 2021 State Champs and finished first-team all-district. But that is just a sample of what Kylie has done so far. Kylie is a two-year member of the National Honor Society, Vice President of the Student Council, part of the Interact Club. She plans to continue her education and softball career at Sam Houston State University in the fall on a softball scholarship. Kylie will major in Sports Physical Therapy with a minor in Kinesiology. Her career vision is to one day be able to give others the care & support that she has received at Liberty High School.