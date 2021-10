In the late 1980s, U.S. president Ronald Reagan liked to repeat the Russian proverb “trust but verify” to his counterpart Mikhail Gorbachev when negotiating nuclear arms control agreements with the Soviet Union. He used the phrase at the signing of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty in December 1987 to describe the extensive verification procedures that would help both countries to monitor their compliance with the treaty. ”Though my pronunciation may give you difficulty,” Regan told Gorbachev a summit meeting at the White House that December, “the maxim is, ‘Doveryai no proveryai,’ ‘trust but verify.’”

ARCHITECTURE ・ 13 HOURS AGO