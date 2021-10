The liberal media freakout about the loss of historically radical legislation is providing a sad case study of psychosis. Witness what Jon Meacham, the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian usually promoted as a voice of thoughtful centrism, said on MSNBC Friday morning . As one of the panelists for Joe Scarborough on Morning Joe, Meacham was lamenting the inability of President Joe Biden and congressional “progressives” to bully into law one of the most expensive bills in history, not to mention one with some of the most controversial policy choices .

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO