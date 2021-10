'You can't get there from here, Sir' is the phrase that pays for travelers along I-25 for two weekends, as they need to take down a bridge to make the interstate wider. Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and their huge I-25 North Express Lanes Project is getting ready to close down Kechter Road for seven months, to tear down and replace the bridge that goes across the interstate.

WINDSOR, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO