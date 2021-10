NORTH LIBERTY— Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union No.1-ranked (in the Sept. 16 weekly rankings) Liberty High held off a challenge from the very stingy No. 9-ranked Cedar Falls Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at home, with a 3-1 win. The Lightning took the first set, 25-22, but fell, 21-25, in the second before rallying back to 25-12 and 25-15 victories in the third and fourth sets.