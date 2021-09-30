To save a lake

NORTH LIBERTY — It’s a simple problem with an as yet unknown solution: Coralville Lake is slowly, very slowly, disappearing and needs help. The problem isn’t new, it’s been developing since the lake (created by construction of the Coralville Dam) was completed in 1958 and silt began flowing into it (a natural occurrence) from the Iowa River. In ’58 Coralville Lake had a water volume of over 402,000-acre feet. By 2000 it had diminished to 421,000-acre feet for an average loss of 1,300-acre feet per year as more and more silt settles to the bottom essentially slowly but surely filling in the lake.