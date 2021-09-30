North Liberty firefighters stay busy

NORTH LIBERTY— As the city of North Liberty continues to grow, so too does the demand for services provided by the North Liberty Fire Department (NLFD). The department released it’s 2021 Monthly/Year to Date Report for the period of Jan. 1 through Aug. 31 on Wednesday, Sept. 22. During the period, the combination, part time career and paid per call (volunteer) firefighters, department responded to 1,054 calls for service with emergency medical services (EMS) runs making up 55.39 percent followed by “Good Intent” calls at 14.87 percent, and false alarms ringing in at 11.73 percent. Actual working fires only constituted 5.15 percent of the department’s responses (54 total). A large majority -- 81 percent -- of the responses occurred in the city of North Liberty with eight percent in Penn Township, five percent in Madison Township., and six percent through providing mutual aid to other area fire departments.