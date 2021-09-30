Lancers shut out Bolts

ELDRIDGE— Week five of the 2021 football season found Liberty High opening Class 4A District 3 competition, on the road, at undefeated North Scott High School, in Eldridge, on Friday, Sept. 24. The Lancers were last year’s 3A Champions after wiping out Mount Pleasant, Assumption, West Delaware and Xavier, before a 30-6 Championship win over Harlan. They moved to 4A this season, dominating Davenport North (41-7), Western Dubuque (33-13), Assumption (38-14) and Cedar Rapids Xavier (20-8). North Scott improved to 5-0 with the 21-0 win over the Lightning following three touchdowns in the second quarter.