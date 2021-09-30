FDA Approval, Pandemic Drum Up Demand For Device

Shares of Incyte Corp. were down 4.0% in premarket trading on Wednesday, the day after the company announced that the Food and Drug Administration had approved Opzelura as a treatment for some patients with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. The FDA approval for the topical drug came with a warning for serious adverse events - also referred to a black-box warning - that is consistent with oral JAK inhibitors, according to Mizuho Americas analysts. "Bigger picture, this marks yet another approval for INCY as the company attempts to diversify away from a prevailing over-reliance on Jakafi," J.P. Morgan analysts told investors on Wednesday morning. Information about the drug's price is expected to be disclosed at an investor call on Wednesday. Incyte's stock is down 12.5% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 15.9%.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 13 DAYS AGO