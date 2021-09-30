FDA Approval, Pandemic Drum Up Demand For Device
ZIONSVILLE - It could be called a cell phone. Or a portable medical device. VoCare President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ben Park calls it both. While you likely won’t text Uncle Joe on the Vitals 360 handheld device, it functions “like a cell phone on steroids,” says Park. Only slightly bulkier than a smartphone, Vitals 360 measures five key vital signs; put it on your head to take your temperature, stick your finger inside it to determine oxygen level, and place your thumbs on either side for an ECG heart rhythm. Boosted by recent U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval and hundreds of units already sold, Park believes the Zionsville-based startup is “a billion-dollar company waiting to happen.”www.insideindianabusiness.com
Comments / 0