Prop R progress coming along at Hancock with roof and HVAC work

By Lucas Irizarry
 6 days ago

The Hancock Place School District was awarded its first bond issue since 2011 in April after voters overwhelmingly approved the measure with 81 percent voting in favor. The $13.25 million no-tax-rate-increase bond issue, named Proposition R for “Replace, Renovate and Redesign,” is in use to fund facility upgrades to all district buildings. Hancock Superintendent Kevin Carl said he was anticipating it would pass, so the district had plans on how the money would be used from the outset.

