Prop R progress coming along at Hancock with roof and HVAC work

Melinda from Lincoln Middle School created this beautiful work of art. Thank you Melinda for sharing with the Santa Monica community. In November 2020, the Racial Equity Committee (Committee) began working on six citywide goals to advance equity and inclusion within the City of Santa Monica organization based on feedback from staff. The Committee comprises of Equity and Inclusion Officers from each city department and is led by the Equity and Communications Coordinator and the Special Assistant to the City Manager on Equity and Community Recovery. Committee members have examined City policies and practices as well as researched and reviewed best practices by organizations in both the private and public sector to inform their work. Here’s an update on the Committee's progress:

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO