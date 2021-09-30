CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alachua County, FL

Remembering Tragedy and Valor, 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies

alachuatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALACHUA ‒ On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 all across America, people came together in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Certain events are of such a magnitude that they affect the consciousness of an entire population and live on in memories. This past Saturday, communities remembered the 9/11 attacks and honored those lost in the attacks and those lost and injured seeking to rescue victims. Locally, remembrance events included those in Alachua, High Springs and Gainesville where people recalled the events of that infamous day.

alachuatoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
High Springs, FL
State
California State
Local
Florida Society
County
Alachua County, FL
Alachua County, FL
Society
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

One winning ticket sold for $699.8 million Powerball jackpot

One winning ticket was sold for Monday night's gargantuan Powerball jackpot that kept climbing until it brushed up against the $700 million mark -- $699.8 million, to be precise. Lottery officials said the lucky buy was made in an Albertsons in Morro Bay, a city on the coast about halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco:
LOTTERY
CBS News

Biden administration reverses rule banning federally funded clinics from making abortion referrals

The Biden administration has rescinded a Trump-era rule banning any provider who offers abortions or refers patients for abortions from receiving Title X funding. The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced it's finalizing the reversal of the rule, effective November 8. Title X funding covers health care services like STD screenings and contraception for low-income Americans. Supporters of the Trump-era rule, implemented in March 2019, saw it as a way to take funding away from Planned Parenthood and other groups that provide abortion services, and as a way to potentially curb some abortions.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Scott

Comments / 0

Community Policy