Remembering Tragedy and Valor, 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremonies

ALACHUA ‒ On Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 all across America, people came together in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Certain events are of such a magnitude that they affect the consciousness of an entire population and live on in memories. This past Saturday, communities remembered the 9/11 attacks and honored those lost in the attacks and those lost and injured seeking to rescue victims. Locally, remembrance events included those in Alachua, High Springs and Gainesville where people recalled the events of that infamous day.