Monoclonal Antibody Site Opens in High Springs, One of Five in North Florida
HIGH SPRINGS ‒ North Florida now has five monoclonal antibody treatment centers, with High Springs opening a site on Aug. 24. at the Fellowship Church of High Springs. Monoclonal antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond more effectively to the COVID-19 virus. Vaccines are still the most effective preventative of infection or severity of symptoms, with over one billion people worldwide vaccinated.alachuatoday.com
Comments / 1