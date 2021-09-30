CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monoclonal Antibody Site Opens in High Springs, One of Five in North Florida

Cover picture for the articleHIGH SPRINGS ‒ North Florida now has five monoclonal antibody treatment centers, with High Springs opening a site on Aug. 24. at the Fellowship Church of High Springs. Monoclonal antibodies help the immune system recognize and respond more effectively to the COVID-19 virus. Vaccines are still the most effective preventative of infection or severity of symptoms, with over one billion people worldwide vaccinated.

